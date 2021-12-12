Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC bolster attack by adding Ethan Zubak from LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS SuperDraft first round pick

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER_16x9_Ethan-Zubak-to-NSH

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

Nashville SC added more attacking help on Sunday, acquiring forward Ethan Zubak from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the club’s natural first-round pick (21st overall) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, it was announced as part of the league’s half-day trade window.

“Ethan has the potential to be a unique attacking player with his combination of athleticism and tenacity,” Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs said in a statement. “He is dangerous in and around the box and is a constant threat. He is a really good fit for our club.”

The 23-year-old Zubak, who was originally signed to a Homegrown contract by the Galaxy in 2019, had three goals and one assist in 36 regular season appearances across three seasons after making the jump from Galaxy II where he ha 27 goals and six assists in 103 career regular-season appearances.

Zubak was credited with helping Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez break out at the start of the 2021 season. The Mexican star had five goals in his first two games of the campaign with Zubak helping create space as a secondary striker. 

Zubak is the second forward Nashville SC added Sunday, also trading for veteran Teal Bunbury from the New England Revolution in exchange for up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money if certain performance-based incentives are met. 

Nashville SC also acquired $250,000 in GAM from FC Dallas in exchange for an international slot after trading two international slots to Charlotte FC in exchange for $500,000 GAM.

Transfer Tracker Nashville SC LA Galaxy

Related Stories

Inter Miami CF re-sign midfielder Victor Ulloa through 2024
LAFC acquire defender Franco Escobar from Atlanta United for up to $600K GAM
Charlotte FC obtain goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega from LAFC for $50,000 in GAM
More News
More News
Charlotte FC begin to feel real with kit revealed, Expansion Draft approaching
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Charlotte FC begin to feel real with kit revealed, Expansion Draft approaching
Inter Miami CF re-sign midfielder Victor Ulloa through 2024

Inter Miami CF re-sign midfielder Victor Ulloa through 2024
LAFC acquire defender Franco Escobar from Atlanta United for up to $600K GAM

LAFC acquire defender Franco Escobar from Atlanta United for up to $600K GAM
Charlotte FC obtain goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega from LAFC for $50,000 in GAM
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC obtain goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega from LAFC for $50,000 in GAM
Charlotte FC acquire young fullback Jaylin Lindsey from Sporting KC for up to $325K in GAM
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC acquire young fullback Jaylin Lindsey from Sporting KC for up to $325K in GAM
Nashville SC bolster attack by adding Ethan Zubak from LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS SuperDraft first round pick

Nashville SC bolster attack by adding Ethan Zubak from LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS SuperDraft first round pick
More News
Video
Video
Ronny Deila Strips and James Sands is Feeling "******* Amazing"
17:17

Ronny Deila Strips and James Sands is Feeling "******* Amazing"
FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC
3:08

FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC
View from the pitch: How MLS Cup went down at Providence Park
3:37

View from the pitch: How MLS Cup went down at Providence Park
Breaking down the coaching decisions that changed MLS Cup
4:04

Breaking down the coaching decisions that changed MLS Cup
More Video