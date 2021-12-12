Nashville SC bolster attack by adding Ethan Zubak from LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS SuperDraft first round pick

Nashville SC added more attacking help on Sunday, acquiring forward Ethan Zubak from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the club’s natural first-round pick (21st overall) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, it was announced as part of the league’s half-day trade window.

The 23-year-old Zubak, who was originally signed to a Homegrown contract by the Galaxy in 2019, had three goals and one assist in 36 regular season appearances across three seasons after making the jump from Galaxy II where he ha 27 goals and six assists in 103 career regular-season appearances.

“Ethan has the potential to be a unique attacking player with his combination of athleticism and tenacity,” Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs said in a statement. “He is dangerous in and around the box and is a constant threat. He is a really good fit for our club.”

“Ethan has the potential to be a unique attacking player with his combination of athleticism and tenacity. He is dangerous in and around the box and is a constant threat." Get to know @ethanzubak ⬇️ #EveryoneN | @scoutnashville

Zubak was credited with helping Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez break out at the start of the 2021 season. The Mexican star had five goals in his first two games of the campaign with Zubak helping create space as a secondary striker.

Zubak is the second forward Nashville SC added Sunday, also trading for veteran Teal Bunbury from the New England Revolution in exchange for up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money if certain performance-based incentives are met.