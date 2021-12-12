Nashville SC acquire forward Teal Bunbury from New England Revolution for up to $150K in GAM

ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle was the first to report the trade , which was part of MLS' half-day trade window.

Nashville SC acquired veteran forward Teal Bunbury from the New England Revolution for up to $150,000 in general allocation money, it was announced Sunday.

Nashville sent $75,000 in allocation money to the Revs, with an additional $75,000 possible if certain incentives are met.

“Teal is a proven winner who has the pedigree and DNA we look for in members of our club," Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs said in a statement. "Not only is he a proven goal threat that is versatile enough to play a number of roles in and around the attack, but he is also an outstanding person who aids a club and community off the field. We feel very fortunate to have him join us."

The 31-year-old Bunbury has spent the last eight years in New England after beginning his MLS career with Sporting Kansas City. The Canadian forward has scored 64 goals and added 28 assists in 320 regular season appearances.

With the acquisitions of Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa, Bunbury’s minutes dwindled with the Revs. He appeared in 29 matches (12 starts) during the 2021 season, playing in 1,137 minutes. Bunbury had three goals in 2021, his lowest total since two goals and two assists in 2016.

“I want to thank Teal for his eight years of dedicated service to the New England Revolution,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a statement. “Teal always gave his all for the club on the field and he brought that same passion to his tireless work in the community. We wish Teal all the best in Nashville.”