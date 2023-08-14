Nashville chase history in Leagues Cup semifinal: "This is what we're here for"

Nashville SC are an established MLS commodity, leaning on defensive solidity and Hany Mukhtar's magical brilliance to become one of the league’s elite teams since beginning play in 2020.
Now, head coach Gary Smith's side can take the foundation – one that's resulted in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips the past three seasons – and reach even further heights when hosting a Leagues Cup semifinal against CF Monterrey on Tuesday evening (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Considering the stakes – a win puts Nashville in the Leagues Cup Final on Aug. 19 and punches a ticket into the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup (formerly Champions League) – the Coyotes will be playing in arguably the biggest game in club history. It would also place the club on the doorstep of a first-ever trophy.
“This is what we're here for,” Smith said in a Matchday-1 press conference Monday morning, their ticket punched via a comfortable 5-0 quarterfinal victory over Minnesota United FC.
“As an organization, we want to be in a position competing for silverware. If we're going to do that, we've got to put ourselves in these spots. Tough semifinal game, great environment I'm sure come Tuesday, and a terrific opportunity in an exciting situation.”
Nashville could still earn passage into the 2024 CCC via a Third-Place Game victory (also held Aug. 19), but their singular focus is on trying to knock off the last Mexican side remaining in the World Cup-style cup tournament that's featured all 47 MLS and Liga MX sides. Smith's group has already faced two Mexican teams in Leagues Cup, losing a seven-goal thriller to CD Toluca and knocking off Goliaths Club América on penalty kicks.
“Definitely a big game, big moment for the club. Obviously, we want to start writing our own history for the club,” defender Shaq Moore said.
"But we do know that starts tomorrow. We don’t want to look too far, whether that’s the final or Champions [Cup] stuff. We definitely want to focus on tomorrow, take it game by game and just focus on getting the result tomorrow against a very good Monterrey team that plays good and is strong on a roll. That’s our only focus right now.”
The semifinal clash should be a battle of strengths, with Monterrey’s diverse and dangerous attack taking on Nashville’s traditionally stingy defense. And while Smith knows how dangerous Rayados are going forward, he’s confident his side can create moments to score as well, led by Designated Players Mukhtar (2g/4a) and summer signing Sam Surridge (2g), while forward Jacob Shaffelburg’s five assists are second-most in the competition.
“I think they have got a wonderful attacking look to them and a real open-minded approach, if you like, to attacking play, which is always difficult to deal with. What and how we can contend with that will be a major factor in whether or not we get a result,” Smith said of Monterrey, who pulled off a 3-2 comeback victory over LAFC in their own quarterfinal.
“But of course, a very big part of the process for us is to be able to take advantage of our home field with being confident, positive and we've had some very good results here just recently. I don't see any reason why we can't be as aggressive and ask as many questions as maybe they would ask us.”
Smith said goalkeeper Joe Willis, who missed the win over 10-man Minnesota for personal reasons, is back training with the club as of Monday and will be available. In his stead, backup Elliot Panicco has been brilliant.
“I have a big choice to make,” Smith said. “What I know is I've got two fantastic goalkeepers who are both very confident and in good form.”