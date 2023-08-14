Nashville chase history in Leagues Cup semifinal: "This is what we're here for"

Nashville SC are an established MLS commodity, leaning on defensive solidity and Hany Mukhtar 's magical brilliance to become one of the league’s elite teams since beginning play in 2020.

Now, head coach Gary Smith's side can take the foundation – one that's resulted in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips the past three seasons – and reach even further heights when hosting a Leagues Cup semifinal against CF Monterrey on Tuesday evening (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Considering the stakes – a win puts Nashville in the Leagues Cup Final on Aug. 19 and punches a ticket into the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup (formerly Champions League) – the Coyotes will be playing in arguably the biggest game in club history. It would also place the club on the doorstep of a first-ever trophy.

“This is what we're here for,” Smith said in a Matchday-1 press conference Monday morning, their ticket punched via a comfortable 5-0 quarterfinal victory over Minnesota United FC.

“As an organization, we want to be in a position competing for silverware. If we're going to do that, we've got to put ourselves in these spots. Tough semifinal game, great environment I'm sure come Tuesday, and a terrific opportunity in an exciting situation.”

Nashville could still earn passage into the 2024 CCC via a Third-Place Game victory (also held Aug. 19), but their singular focus is on trying to knock off the last Mexican side remaining in the World Cup-style cup tournament that's featured all 47 MLS and Liga MX sides. Smith's group has already faced two Mexican teams in Leagues Cup, losing a seven-goal thriller to CD Toluca and knocking off Goliaths Club América on penalty kicks.

“Definitely a big game, big moment for the club. Obviously, we want to start writing our own history for the club,” defender Shaq Moore said.