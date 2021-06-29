Must watch: Orlando City youngster scores goal from ridiculous angle at MLS NEXT Cup

Agustoni-Chagas scored in the 61st minute with LA’s goalkeeper out of position following a backline turnover, opening the window for some determined pressing and an inventive finish from the endline.

In an MLS NEXT Cup U-17 quarterfinal on Tuesday morning, the Orlando City SC youngster scored a side-winding shot from a seemingly impossible angle, giving the Lions a 2-0 lead over the LA Galaxy . They ultimately won, 2-1, after staving off a late Galaxy comeback.

Orlando’s U-17 team beat the New England Revolution 3-1, in the Round of 32. They then followed that by defeating Shattuck St. Mary’s in the Round of 16, setting the stage for an all-MLS clash.

In the semifinal round on July 1, Orlando’s U-17 team will face Sacramento Republic FC when hunting a national title at the inaugural MLS NEXT Cup. They competed in the Southeast Division during the regular season, with postseason spots determined by points per game.