Must watch: Orlando City youngster scores goal from ridiculous angle at MLS NEXT Cup

Take a bow, Gonzalo Agustoni-Chagas.
In an MLS NEXT Cup U-17 quarterfinal on Tuesday morning, the Orlando City SC youngster scored a side-winding shot from a seemingly impossible angle, giving the Lions a 2-0 lead over the LA Galaxy. They ultimately won, 2-1, after staving off a late Galaxy comeback.
Agustoni-Chagas scored in the 61st minute with LA’s goalkeeper out of position following a backline turnover, opening the window for some determined pressing and an inventive finish from the endline.
Check it out below:
Orlando’s U-17 team beat the New England Revolution 3-1, in the Round of 32. They then followed that by defeating Shattuck St. Mary’s in the Round of 16, setting the stage for an all-MLS clash.
In the semifinal round on July 1, Orlando’s U-17 team will face Sacramento Republic FC when hunting a national title at the inaugural MLS NEXT Cup. They competed in the Southeast Division during the regular season, with postseason spots determined by points per game.
The inaugural MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs are taking place from June 25-July 3 in the Dallas Metroplex, leading to champions in four age groups (U-15, U-16, U-17, U-19). There’s also a showcase component at the capstone event. Check out the full standings and schedule here.