Must-Have Practice Plans for First-Time Coaches

Every youth league has that moment: uniforms are ordered, the roster is set, and now it’s time to figure out who’s coaching.

Usually, it's a parent.

Usually, it's you.

Whether you raised your hand willingly or were gently "voluntold," stepping up as a first-time coach is a big deal. You want to do a great job for the kids—but let’s be honest, researching drills at midnight isn't exactly setting you up for success.

Good news: we’ve already done the heavy lifting.

Meet the MLS GO PLAYBOOK

The MLS GO PLAYBOOK was built specifically for parent-volunteer and first-time coaches. It’s designed to give you everything you need to run a smooth, fun, and productive season with no soccer background required.

It’s broken down by age group, from U4 to U15, with each section including:

Weekly practice plans mapped out for the entire season

Videos and diagrams to help you see the drills in action

Step-by-step instructions to make running each activity easy

Key learning goals based on what kids need at each stage of development

So instead of spending hours searching for drills online, you can just open your PLAYBOOK, follow the plan, and enjoy the game with your team.

What Kind of Drills Will You Get?

Each PLAYBOOK focuses on what kids need most at their specific age level—with sessions that mix skill-building and gameplay in a way that’s fun, active, and engaging. Here’s a quick peek at what’s inside:

For the youngest players, the focus is on movement, coordination, and fun. Coaches use simple games and guided activities to help kids explore space, learn to move with the ball, and get comfortable being on the field—all in a playful, pressure-free environment.

At this level, kids begin developing ball control and learning the rules of the game. Practices introduce the fundamentals in a fun, structured way, helping players build confidence and start understanding how soccer works.

Here, the emphasis shifts to dribbling and 1v1 play. Coaches work on individual skill development while creating a supportive environment for small-sided games and decision-making. The goal is to fuel their excitement for the sport while reinforcing structure.

This stage brings a noticeable jump in complexity. The field gets bigger, and players begin learning about spacing, passing, and team shape. Practices focus on developing technical skills alongside new tactical concepts in a fun, age-appropriate format.

As players enter middle school, coaches need to consider both their physical development and growing awareness of the game. Practices at this level focus on tactical topics like creating numerical advantages and improving team coordination, while continuing to sharpen individual technique.

Older players are ready for deeper understanding and application of technical and tactical skills. Sessions at this level dive into pressing, combination play, and the principles of advanced game strategy—giving athletes a solid foundation for competitive play.

Designed for Coaches Like You

You don’t need a soccer background to run a great season—you just need a little structure and support. That’s what the MLS GO PLAYBOOK delivers.

So if you’re heading into your first practice and wondering what to do with a group of 6-year-olds for an hour, we’ve got you covered. And if you're coaching teens who want a little more competition, We’ve got you covered there too.