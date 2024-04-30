Major League Soccer today announced partnerships with leading United States Youth Soccer (USYS) state associations Cal North Youth Soccer Association and New Jersey Youth Soccer with MLS GO , the youth recreational soccer program of MLS, to support access to, participation in, and the growth of soccer for children across the country.

“The MLS GO PLAY FUND is a continued commitment by Major League Soccer to do our part to ensure that any child that wants to play soccer can,” said Sola Winley, MLS Executive Vice President, Chief Engagement and Inclusion Officer. “Through this initiative, MLS GO leagues will now have the opportunity to include and introduce more players to their program and the sport by removing cost as a potential barrier to access.”

RCX Sports , the leader in creating accessible, inclusive youth sports experiences, will facilitate all applications for the MLS GO PLAY FUND via its philanthropic arm, the RCX Sports Foundation . MLS GO league operators can apply for support annually while individual MLS GO athletes will be able to apply prior to the start of each season. RCX also facilitates similar financial support programs for other professional sports leagues’ recreational programs.

Among the resources available to the state associations, as well as MLS GO league operators and individual MLS GO players, is the MLS GO PLAY FUND, an annual financial commitment from MLS to help offset seasonal costs such as equipment and facilities. The PLAY FUND will continue to ensure as many children as possible can participate in youth recreational soccer programs and advance MLS GO’s objective of removing economic barriers to play.

“Partnering with Cal North and New Jersey Youth Soccer Associations is a testament to the vision of both organizations and the top-tier resources MLS GO can provide,” said Kyle Albrecht, Vice President of MLS GO. “We look forward to continuing to grow the game at the grassroots level and increase participation and access to soccer through these partnerships and the implementations of the MLS GO PLAY FUND and MLS GO PLAYBOOK.”

Collectively, these associations service over 100,000 youth recreational soccer players and hundreds of clubs that have established recreation programs in their communities. Through these partnerships, organizations from both state associations can apply to be MLS GO league operators and receive access to MLS GO programming and resources, including MLS-branded MLS GO uniforms and benefits from their local MLS clubs, the New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union for New Jersey and the San Jose Earthquakes for Cal North.

Additionally, MLS announced the launch of the MLS GO PLAYBOOK, a free-to-access coaching resource available via desktop on the MLS GO website. The PLAYBOOK is split into six age-specific, interactive manuals that give coaches a basic understanding of the physical, mental, technical, and tactical development of children between the ages of 4 and 14 and specific areas of focus for each age group. The MLS GO PLAYBOOK will be available on mobile through the TeamSnap app and in the MOJO app, with exclusive benefits for all MLS GO league operators. The curriculum includes hundreds of fun, age-appropriate training exercises and session-by-session practice plans for coaches and players between the ages of 4 and 14.

“We are excited to launch the MLS GO PLAYBOOK as a resource that increases access to youth soccer coaching materials and aids in MLS GO’s mission of improving participation in recreational soccer by players from all backgrounds and genders,” said Fred Lipka, MLS Vice President of Player and Youth Development. “The curriculum encourages steady development for both players and coaches while creating an enjoyable soccer experience.”

The MLS GO PLAYBOOK was developed by MLS in collaboration with NANOCOM, a leading European company in soccer content.

What They’re Saying

“NJ Youth Soccer is aligned with MLS GO’s mission and that is why this relationship is a priority,” said Evan Dabby, Executive Director of New Jersey Youth Soccer. “Both NJYS and MLS GO are eager to grow participation at the youth level in an inclusive and affordable manner. We look forward to working together to build our soccer community and cultivate a lifelong passion for the game.”

"Cal North is proud to partner with MLS GO to continue bringing inclusive and affordable youth recreational soccer to communities in Northern California," said Marley Wilson, Cal North Executive Director. "We are excited to work with MLS and the San Jose Earthquakes to further develop community and passion through soccer at the grassroots level with MLS GO’s top-tier resources for players and coaches across all levels.”

“At RCX Sports, everything we do is dedicated to improving accessibility and inclusion to youth sports for athletes everywhere,” said RCX Sports CEO Izell Reese. “The MLS GO PLAY FUND breaks down barriers to entry for kids across the country who want to get involved with one of the world’s most popular sports, soccer, and RCX is proud to work with MLS through MLS GO to help create a new generation of youth soccer players.”