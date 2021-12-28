Austin FC sign MLS veteran forward Maxi Urruti

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have signed free-agent forward Maxi Urruti through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

Urruti, who turns 31 in February, originally came to MLS in 2013 and has accumulated 238 regular-season appearances. He has 60 goals and 37 assists across stints with Toronto FC (briefly), Portland Timbers, FC Dallas, CF Montréal and Houston Dynamo FC. He had seven goals and four assists in 30 appearances (25 starts) with Houston last year.