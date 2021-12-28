Austin FC sign MLS veteran forward Maxi Urruti

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Austin FC have signed free-agent forward Maxi Urruti through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.
Urruti, who turns 31 in February, originally came to MLS in 2013 and has accumulated 238 regular-season appearances. He has 60 goals and 37 assists across stints with Toronto FC (briefly), Portland Timbers, FC Dallas, CF Montréal and Houston Dynamo FC. He had seven goals and four assists in 30 appearances (25 starts) with Houston last year.
“Maxi is a winner with a proven history of scoring goals and creating chances,” sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a club statement. “He’ll help us become more dynamic in the attacking third and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to Austin.”
Urruti has won MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and US Open Cup titles. He began his career at Newell's Old Boys in his native Argentina.
The move gives Austin another center forward alongside Moussa Djitte and Danny Hoesen. Djitte joined Austin last summer as a U22 Initiative player, while ex-San Jose Earthquakes striker Hoesen started the club's first few games before suffering a season-ending injury.
“I’m very excited for these new beginnings with Austin FC,” said Urruti. “I’m happy to wear these colors and can’t wait to celebrate with all the fans at Q2 Stadium. Vamos Verde y Negro!”
Urruti has a green card and thus won't occupy an international slot.