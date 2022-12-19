MLS SuperDraft 2023 presented by adidas: How to watch & what to know

The first pick goes to expansion side St. Louis CITY SC, followed by the teams that did not qualify for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs and beginning with the team with the fewest 2022 regular-season points (3 points per win, 1 point per tie). The remaining positions are ranked by the fewest regular-season points among the teams that were eliminated in the same round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.