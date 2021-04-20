League Announcement

MLS statement on trial in Minnesota

Major League Soccer is united in unequivocally condemning violence, discrimination, and hate in all of its destructive forms and stands in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends, the Black community, and its allies. While today’s verdict cannot cure the indescribable pain of a human life violently taken, it honors the sanctity of George Floyd’s life and reaffirms that a Black life matters. MLS, its clubs, the MLSPA, and its players will continue to take actions to advance equality, peace, and healing. Justice for one must not overshadow the cry for equal justice for all.

