MLS remembers original league employee Walt Konopka

All of us at Major League Soccer are heartbroken over the passing of Walt Konopka, one of the league office’s original employees and a beloved member of the MLS family. Walt was a steadfast leader of our payroll and tax functions for more than 25 years, and a bedrock of our organization. More importantly, he was a father figure to many and a friend to us all. We will all miss his gentle manner, his steady hand, and his good heart. Our deepest condolences go to his wife, Deb, their sons Chris and Michael, and their grandchildren.