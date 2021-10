MLS projected lineups - Week 30

Saturday, Oct. 16: Kick off 1:08 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

CF Montréal vs. Philadelphia Union

Saturday, Oct. 16: Kick off 3:50 pm ET - watch on Univision, TUDN, Twitter (English audio)

LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, Oct. 16: Kick off 6:08 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, Oct. 16: Kick off 7:08 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC

Saturday, Oct. 16: Kick off 7:38 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC

Saturday, Oct. 16: Kick off 7:38 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

D.C. United vs. Nashville SC

Saturday, Oct. 16: Kick off 7:38 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United

Saturday, Oct. 16: Kick off 8:38 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Saturday, Oct. 16: Kick off 9:08 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC

Saturday, Oct. 16: Kick off 9:38 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids

Saturday, Oct. 16: Kick off 10:38 pm ET - watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC