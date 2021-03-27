MLS Preseason 2021: Match between Nashville SC, NYCFC cancelled

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

A Saturday afternoon preseason match between Nashville SC and New York City FC has been cancelled in the interest of the health and safety of the players and staff.

The Eastern Conference sides were originally scheduled to meet at 1 pm ET at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Fla. Both clubs are preparing for the 2021 MLS campaign.

NYCFC, ahead of their second season with head coach Ronny Deila at the helm, have won their last two preseason games. They’ll now travel back to New York as previously scheduled, continuing groundwork ahead of opening their MLS slate April 17 at D.C. United.

Nashville SC won their first preseason game against USL Championship side Louisville City FC, then their Wednesday scrimmage against the New York Red Bulls was cancelled after a match official tested positive for COVID-19. The second-year club is building for a 2021 opener against FC Cincinnati on April 17.

New York City FC Nashville SC Preseason

