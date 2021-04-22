Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 2

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back for the 2021 season! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to take home $50,000!

Start playing today!

Match #1: San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas

Saturday, April 24 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter, MLS LIVE on DAZN

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SJ win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • DAL win (30 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • First club to score? (10 points)

NOTES:

  • The Earthquakes are unbeaten in six straight versus FC Dallas (4W - 2D).
  • San Jose has won four of their last six home openers since 2015.
  • All-time matchups: San Jose lead 9W - 5L - 9D
  • Match odds by BETMGM: San Jose Earthquakes +130, Draw +220, FC Dallas +200

Match #2: LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders

Saturday, April 24 at 6 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN 2

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LAFC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Seattle win (40 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

NOTES:

  • LAFC have won all three regular season matchups at home versus Seattle
  • Four or more goals scored in five of the last six matchups between LAFC and Seattle
  • All-time matchups: LAFC lead 5W - 4L - 1D
  • Match odds by BETMGM: Los Angeles FC -135, Draw +280, Seattle Sounders +310

Advertising

Match #3: Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire FC

Saturday, April 24 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+, MLS LIVE on DAZN

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CHI win (40 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

NOTES:

  • Chicago have won the last two games versus Atlanta
  • Atlanta United have won all three meetings at home by a combined score of 8-1
  • All-time matchups: Series is level at 4W - 4L - 0D
  • Match odds by BETMGM: Atlanta United +105, Draw +270, Chicago Fire +210

Match #4: Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, April 24 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • PHI win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIA win (40 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Time of first goal? (25 points)

NOTES

  • The Union won both matchups in 2020 by combined score of 5-1
  • Philadelphia won all nine regular season home games in 2020
  • All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 2W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BETMGM: Philadelphia Union -105, Draw +270, Inter Miami +240

Match #5: Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo FC

Saturday, April 24 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • POR win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • HOU win (40 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

NOTES:

  • Portland are unbeaten in seven straight regular season games at home versus Houston
  • Former Timbers striker Maximiliano Urruti scored on his Dynamo debut
  • Match odds by BETMGM: Portland Timbers +105, Draw +230, Houston Dynamo +240

Match #6: LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls

Sunday, April 18 at 5:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LA win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • RBNY win (30 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Who scores first? (25 points)

NOTES:

  • The Red Bulls are unbeaten in four of last five against the Galaxy (2W - 1L - 2D)
  • Galaxy star striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez equaled his 2020 output with two goals in LA’s 2021 season opener
  • Match odds by BETMGM: LA Galaxy +120, Draw +240, New York Red Bulls +200
Predict 6

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 1
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete Decision Day guide
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete Round 19 guide

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 2
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 2
Bob Bradley: Eduard Atuesta close to signing new LAFC contract

Bob Bradley: Eduard Atuesta close to signing new LAFC contract
Atlanta academy director departing to take charge of University of South Carolina

Atlanta academy director departing to take charge of University of South Carolina
MLS Fantasy Week 2 positional rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 2 positional rankings
2021 Concacaf Gold Cup host cities and stadiums announced
Gold Cup

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup host cities and stadiums announced
Report: Toronto make offer for Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo
Transfer Tracker

Report: Toronto make offer for Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo
More News
Video
Video
Doyle: Why Austin can be a playoff team
3:37

Doyle: Why Austin can be a playoff team
0:52

San Jose Week 1 analysis
Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio in half-space
0:46

Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio in half-space
Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio ball progression
0:51

Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio ball progression
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.