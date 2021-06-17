MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 8

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: New York City FC vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, June 19 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
Who will win?
- NYCFC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NE win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- NYCFC have scored in 18 straight MLS matches (including playoffs), the longest active streak in MLS.
- NYCFC have conceded just one goal to the Revolution over their last three meetings.
- All-time matchups: New England Revolution lead 7W - 5L - 4D
- Match odds by BetMGM: NYCFC +100, Draw +240, NE Revolution +250
Match #2: Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, June 19 at 9 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
Who will win?
- ATX win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SJ win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- First ever match between Austin FC and the San Jose Earthquakes.
- Austin FC will play their first ever home match at Q2 Stadium in the first MLS match to be played at the new stadium.
- San Jose have lost four straight matches, scoring just one goal across that span.
- Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC +100, Draw +260, San Jose Earthquakes +230
Match #3: LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders
Saturday, June 19 at 9:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
Who will win?
- LA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SEA win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Seattle has lost just once to the Galaxy over their last 12 matchups (W6 D5).
- The Galaxy are undefeated at home in 2021 with four consecutive wins.
- Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (7) and Raul Ruidiaz (6) are the leading goalscorers in MLS.
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 13W - 10L - 10D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy +180, Draw +225, Seattle Sounders +140
Match #4: Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, June 19 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
Who will win?
- POR win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SKC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- Portland are unbeaten in three straight versus Sporting KC (W2 - D1)
- There have been three or more goals scored in the last three meetings between Portland and Sporting KC.
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 7W - 7L - 6D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers +145, Draw +250, Sporting KC +160
Match #5: Los Angeles FC vs. Houston Dynamo
Saturday, June 19 at 11 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
Who will win?
- LAFC win (10 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- HOU win (50 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- LAFC are unbeaten against Houston (W4 D3) in MLS play, including wins in all three home meetings.
- The Dynamo are winless in 12 straight road matches (D4 L8) dating back to 2019.
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 4W - 1L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -250, Draw +333, Houston Dynamo +625
Match #6: Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union
Sunday, June 20 at 2 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Who will win?
- ATL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- PHI win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score (25 points)
- Atlanta United are unbeaten in four straight matches (W1 D3).
- Atlanta United will be without star striker Josef Martinez (international duty).
- Marcelino Moreno (ATL) and Kacper Przybylko (PHI) are the team scoring leaders with three goals apiece in 2021.
- All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 4W - 3L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United +125, Draw +220, Philadelphia Union +210