MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 4

Match #1: FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo
Saturday, May 8 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- DAL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- HOU win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Dallas are unbeaten in 10 straight home games vs. the Dynamo (7W - 3D)
- Houston are winless in nine consecutive away matches (3D - 6L)
- All-time matchups: Dallas lead 12W - 5L - 9D
- Match odds by BetMGM: FC Dallas -115, Draw +260, Houston Dynamo +270
Match #2: Orlando City vs. New York City FC
Saturday, May 8 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ORL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NYC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Orlando City are unbeaten in five straight contests vs. New York City FC (1W - 4D)
- NYCFC ranks second in shots (57) and are tied for first with 41 chances created
- All-time matchups: Orlando City lead 9W - 5L - 5D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City +135, Draw +260, New York City FC +165
Match #3: LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC
Saturday, May 8 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: Fox, Fox Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (40 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- There has been a clean sheet in each of the last three matchups.
- LAFC’s star striker Carlos Vela is questionable with a hamstring injury
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 4W - 3L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy +240, Draw +250, Los Angeles FC +100
Match #4: Inter Miami vs. Atlanta
Sunday, May 9 at 1:00 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- MIA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATL win (30 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- Inter Miami have never lost in four previous meetings versus Atlanta (2W - 2D
- Gonzalo Higuain is expected to return after missing the last game for family reasons
- All-time matchups: Inter Miami lead 2W - 0L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami -110, Draw +230, Atlanta United +290
Match #5: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders
Sunday, May 9 at 3:00 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- POR win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SEA win (30 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The last six Western Conference titles have been won by Seattle or Portland
- Seattle have outscored the opposition 8-1 through the first three games of 2021
- All-time matchups: Portland lead 17W - 13L - 8D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers +175, Draw +240, Seattle Sounders +135
Match #6: Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC
Sunday, May 9 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- SKC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATX win (30 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- First-ever matchup between Sporting KC and Austin FC
- Sporting KC have lost just one of eight home games versus expansion sides since 2010 (6W - 1L - 1D)
- Expansion side Austin FC have won two straight games after losing in the season opener
- Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting Kansas City -115, Draw +260, Austin FC +280