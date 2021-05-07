Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 4

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back for the 2021 season! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to win $50,000!

Match #1: FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo

Saturday, May 8 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • DAL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • HOU win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Dallas are unbeaten in 10 straight home games vs. the Dynamo (7W - 3D)
  • Houston are winless in nine consecutive away matches (3D - 6L)
  • All-time matchups: Dallas lead 12W - 5L - 9D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: FC Dallas -115, Draw +260, Houston Dynamo +270

Start playing today!

Match #2: Orlando City vs. New York City FC

Saturday, May 8 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ORL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • NYC win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Orlando City are unbeaten in five straight contests vs. New York City FC (1W - 4D)
  • NYCFC ranks second in shots (57) and are tied for first with 41 chances created
  • All-time matchups: Orlando City lead 9W - 5L - 5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City +135, Draw +260, New York City FC +165

Match #3: LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC

Saturday, May 8 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: Fox, Fox Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LA win (40 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LAFC win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • There has been a clean sheet in each of the last three matchups.
  • LAFC’s star striker Carlos Vela is questionable with a hamstring injury
  • All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 4W - 3L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy +240, Draw +250, Los Angeles FC +100

Match #4: Inter Miami vs. Atlanta

Sunday, May 9 at 1:00 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • MIA win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATL win (30 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • Inter Miami have never lost in four previous meetings versus Atlanta (2W - 2D
  • Gonzalo Higuain is expected to return after missing the last game for family reasons
  • All-time matchups: Inter Miami lead 2W - 0L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami -110, Draw +230, Atlanta United +290

Match #5: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders

Sunday, May 9 at 3:00 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • POR win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SEA win (30 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • The last six Western Conference titles have been won by Seattle or Portland
  • Seattle have outscored the opposition 8-1 through the first three games of 2021
  • All-time matchups: Portland lead 17W - 13L - 8D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers +175, Draw +240, Seattle Sounders +135

Match #6: Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC

Sunday, May 9 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SKC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATX win (30 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • First-ever matchup between Sporting KC and Austin FC
  • Sporting KC have lost just one of eight home games versus expansion sides since 2010 (6W - 1L - 1D)
  • Expansion side Austin FC have won two straight games after losing in the season opener
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting Kansas City -115, Draw +260, Austin FC +280
