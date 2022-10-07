MLS NEXT Pro Cup: Columbus Crew 2, St Louis CITY2 play for the title

Let’s take a closer look at this MLS NEXT Pro Cup matchup.

Following two exhilarating and closely competitive conference final victories, both sides come into the final as the top seeds in Western and Eastern Conferences.

After 252 regular-season games, 855 goals and six playoff matches, it all comes down to one game Saturday afternoon at Lower.com Field as Columbus Crew 2 host St Louis CITY2 in the MLS NEXT Pro Cup (1:30 pm ET | mlsnextpro.com ).

The stage is set for a grand finale in the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Cup as Eastern Conference champion Columbus Crew 2 takes on Western Conference champion St Louis CITY2.

Crew 2 triumphantly reached the final after escaping last week with a 4-3 win over Toronto FC II in extra time.

The visitors leveled the game with a last-minute free kick, but Crew 2 ultimately won by scoring two goals in the second half of extra time after trailing 3-2.

Crew 2 controlled possession and shot over 20 times with half of the shots on target. That being said, the home side easily could have wavered after TFC II equalized and took the lead.

On the contrary, Crew 2 showed immense reliance to fight back, regain the lead and hold firm to the advantage until the final whistle.

Now battle-tested and hungry to complete an incredible season, the team from the Ohio capital will look to blitz CITY2 with their electric frontline led by MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot winner Jacen Russell-Rowe.