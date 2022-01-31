MLS NEXT Pro Clubs Build Rosters Ahead of Inaugural 2022 Season

MLS NEXT Pro Announces Roster Guidelines

NEW YORK (January 31, 2022) – MLS NEXT Pro today announced the Roster Guidelines for its inaugural 2022 season, scheduled to begin in late March.

Established in June 2021 by Major League Soccer, the new professional league completes an integrated player pathway from MLS NEXT through MLS first teams, offering young players and experienced professionals the opportunity to develop and showcase their talents while competing to become MLS NEXT Pro champions.

Commenting on the 2022 Roster Guidelines, MLS NEXT Pro Senior Vice President of Competition and Operations Ali Curtis said, “The league’s 2022 inaugural roster guidelines will help drive a professional league that delivers an exciting on-field competition while providing opportunities for amateur and seasoned professional players alike. We’re excited about our first season, as we believe over time, this league will help grow and transform the game. Importantly, we are thrilled for the start of the season and look forward to announcing additional league details in the weeks to come.”

Each club’s active roster will be comprised of up to 35 players, including 24 professional players and up to 11 amateur players, all of whom are eligible for selection on game days. Each club will begin with seven international roster spots, an asset that may be traded between teams.