MLS NEXT Cup semifinals: DC United U-16s defeat St. Louis; Inter Miami and RSL in U-15 final

The MLS NEXT Cup finalists at the U-16 and U-15 levels have been decided after another impressive display of youth talent in Frisco, Texas.

St. Louis City SC 1, DC United 2

The first team earning a spot in Saturday's final at Toyota Stadium was D.C. United. After Luke Peacock came up big in penalty shootouts in the previous two rounds, the goalkeeper kept out a late penalty to preserve a lead provided by Sydney Aggrey's brace.

United drew first blood in the 21st minute. Garry Zhang sent a corner to the far post, Alem saw his header saved but the ball fell kindly for Aggrey to tap in the rebound.

St. Louis should have got on the board shortly after half time after Braydon Sellers sent a cross to an unmarked Caden Glover at the back post. The 15-year-old just couldn't get enough behind the header from six yards out, allowing Luke Peacock to make the save.

Glover made no mistake in the 56th minute to tie the game. Sellers ran uncontested through the DC midfield, picking out Aaron Herd. Herd did well to thread a ball through for Glover to flick the ball over the onrushing keeper.

The game would only stay level for five minutes, however. Alem made a darting run down the left wing, dodging two challenges. After getting to the byline, Alem squared the ball low for Aggrey to power home his second of the day.