MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals: Columbus Crew U-17s advance to semifinals in PKs

The Columbus Crew Under-17s haven't taken the easiest path to the semifinals of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoff U-17 bracket, with three consecutive penalty shootouts.

The latest was a shootout victory over Pennsylvanian side FC DELCO in Wednesday's quarterfinals matchup in Frisco, Texas, in a match that saw Columbus reduced to 10 men and give up a 1-0 lead.

Crew took the lead in the 19th minute through Brent Adu-Gyamfi. His partners in attack created the opportunity as Owen Presthus won the ball in midfield before Joshua Bartels found Adu-Gyamfi's run down the right where he finished low across goal.

With the match still 1-0, confusion took over in the 66th minute as Crew 2's Gabriel Cox was shown a second yellow card on a throw-in. The 53rd-minute substitute was deemed to have delayed the game after the ball had been cleared out by a DELCO player.

The Pennsylvania club looked strong in possession, and the man advantage helped Francis Castillo-Orellana get a few good looks down the left side. The equalizer, though, would come from the right side in the 83rd minute. Sebastian Perez-Gasiba made a fantastic run from the right corner of the box, turning challenge after challenge. When a Columbus defender eventually did get the ball away, it fell to the feet of Caden Grabfelder who made no mistake in smashing the ball into the top corner of the goal.

FC DELCO had a golden opportunity in the second minute of stoppage time as Grabfelder found Elias Betancourt in space on the right side of the box. Betancourt's low-driven ball into the six-yard box went behind Reis, who was waiting to tap in past Stas Lapkes.