MLS NEXT Cup Day 2: FC Dallas U-19s through via penalties, RSL U-15s defeat Philadelphia

FC Dallas avoided a club-wide first round exit on the second day of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs , but only just.

After the U-15s fell to Sockers FC on Saturday, New York City blanked Dallas in the Under 17 bracket 2-0 before John Gall's U-19 side met the Barca Residency Academy as the home club's last representative.



The Hoops raced to an early lead through Nighte Pickering. The forward, who has featured in MLS NEXT Pro, raced on to a ball over the top from Manny Martinez, cutting back onto his left foot inside the area with a shot that Austin Valdez had no chance of stopping.

Unbeaten in league play, it wouldn't take long for the Barca Residency Academy to take the game back to Dallas. A ball came in from the right side with Luca Sowinski and Abel Salazar causing problems for the Dallas defense. The ball broke out to Bryce Jamison, ready for the 16-year-old to stroke the ball home after a quick side step around Ty Reynolds.

Sowinski provided a constant threat for Barca, and should have set up a go-ahead goal. After getting into the Dallas area, Sowinski teased a ball across the six yard box, but Salazar wasn't able to get enough behind his shot to beat a full stretch Aaron Salinas.

Miles Lyons went even closer to giving Barca the lead in the 65th minute, cutting in from the right before unleashing a spectacular curling effort that beat Salinas but not the post. The Dallas back line could only watch the ball roll along the goal line before clearing the danger.

FC Dallas forward Tarik Scott flew back from a tour of Brazil with the FC Bayern World team to join up with his club for the tournament. Scott looked surprisingly energetic for someone who has played games on three continents in the month of June. His name was almost penciled in on the score sheet but for an incredible double save by Valdez to preserve the score and see the game through to extra time.