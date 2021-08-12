MLS NEXT creates Strategic Relationship with Northeast Academy League

MLS NEXT announced today a strategic relationship with the Northeast Academy League to enhance player identification and scouting beginning with the 2021-2022 season.

Northeast Academy League

The Northeast Academy League (which is not a part of, nor operated by MLS NEXT) will provide a competition platform for players who aspire to participate in MLS NEXT.

As part of the strategic cooperation agreement, MLS NEXT will collaborate with the Northeast Academy League to provide players with increased identification opportunities, individual assessments, and enhanced scouting and coaching education for team technical staff.