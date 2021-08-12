MLS NEXT

MLS NEXT creates Strategic Relationship with Northeast Academy League

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLS NEXT announced today a strategic relationship with the Northeast Academy League to enhance player identification and scouting beginning with the 2021-2022 season.

Northeast Academy League

The Northeast Academy League (which is not a part of, nor operated by MLS NEXT) will provide a competition platform for players who aspire to participate in MLS NEXT.

As part of the strategic cooperation agreement, MLS NEXT will collaborate with the Northeast Academy League to provide players with increased identification opportunities, individual assessments, and enhanced scouting and coaching education for team technical staff.

“It is important that we provide opportunities for players to participate in MLS NEXT. Players develop at different ages, and at different rates” said Fred Lipka. “This strategic relationship is intended to address that dynamic.”

U11-U19 age groups

The Northeast Academy League is comprised of the U11-U19 age groups and includes the following clubs:

  • Metropolitan Oval
  • Cedar Stars Bergen
  • TSF
  • Cedar Star Monmouth
  • New York Soccer Club
  • FC Westchester
  • Beachside
  • BW Gottschee
  • FA Euro
  • LI Slammers
  • NY Elite
  • Oakwood
  • Boston Bolts
  • Valeo
  • NEFC
  • Bayside
  • Seacoast

The Northeast Academy League is sanctioned and operated under USYS through local state associations including New Jersey, Eastern NY, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.

“The strategic relationship with MLS NEXT ensures that Northeast Academy League players will be evaluated for potential participation in MLS NEXT” said Jeffrey Saunders, Sporting Director at Metropolitan Oval. “This will provide players with increased opportunities and access to MLS NEXT which represents the highest level of youth competition in the U.S. and Canada.

MLS NEXT

