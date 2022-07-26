MLS NEXT Announces 2021-22 Regular Season Award Winners

NEW YORK (Tuesday, July 26, 2022) – Today, MLS NEXT announced the winners of the MVP presented by adidas, Goal of the Year presented by Allstate and Sportsmanship Award presented by DoorDash for the 2021-2022 MLS NEXT Season. Players and teams from each of the four age groups (U15, U16, U17, U19) were selected for their performances over the second-ever 2021-2022 MLS NEXT season.

The four MLS NEXT '21-'22 MVPs presented by adidas were selected by the MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee, which is made up of MLS Player Development department personnel. Each MLS NEXT '21-'22 Goal of the Year presented by Allstate was chosen by fans, who participated in a social media vote to select the best goals of the season. The 2021-22 Sportsmanship Award presented by DoorDash was given to teams based off of a disciplinary point system that took into account players and staff yellow card and red card totals, which were then adjusted for the number of games played by that club. First and second runners-up were also highlighted for their outstanding sportsmanship during the 2021-22 season.