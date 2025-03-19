MLS newcomers: Most impactful signings early into 2025

That's why you'll see me leave out guys like Atlanta United striker Emmanuel Latte Lath and FC Cincinnati striker Kévin Denkey . They look worth the price paid for them, but a different group has caught my eye through four matchdays.

For my first piece, I'm spotlighting newcomers who look the part and have delivered right away. I'm always drawn to the unheralded guys who maybe didn't arrive with grand expectations but are proving hugely impactful at their new club.

You'll see me plenty on MLS Season Pass shows providing commentary and analysis. But I'm also writing stories now and again, tackling some of the biggest topics shaping this league I was fortunate to play in for 19 seasons.

We're still waiting for Inter Miami to directly replace Leo Campana in the No. 9 spot. But in Segovia and Allende, they have their replacements for Matías Rojas and Diego Gómez.

For Segovia, it helps that Mascherano was familiar with him before he took the Inter Miami job. He used to give Mascherano's Argentine youth national teams fits when they would face Venezuela. And for Allende, you expect a player with his LaLiga background to translate his skill set to MLS.

Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende are fantastic fits for what their head coach, Javier Mascherano, is trying to do. You can already see their chemistry on the field with guys like Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi , and they're providing consistent goal contributions as well. That last part is vital if you're going to play for Inter Miami.

Dreyer's quality and versatility ensure San Diego haven't missed a beat while Chucky's been injured. Once Chucky comes back and gets up to full fitness, they could have one of the most dangerous winger combinations in MLS. The potential is really exciting.

Anders Dreyer is tactically flexible – he can play out wide, tuck inside in the pocket and be an outlet. He's comfortable in possession, highly technical and combines well. He can show to feet or can spin off and run in behind, as we've seen on goals he's scored. He also drew the Columbus Crew 's red card last weekend, offering pace and verticality.

Entering San Diego 's expansion season, there was so much talk about Chucky Lozano being the focal point of their attack. That was warranted given his background and pedigree, but it's their other DP winger who's been the most impactful.

I also think Pašalić gets more out of Luis Muriel , who wasn't always on the same page as Torres. If this new Designated Player connection can thrive, bringing the best out of each other, that's yet another layer in an already dangerous Orlando attack.

Fast forward six weeks and there's no concern about Pašalić's ability to replace Torres. He's basically a like-for-like replacement on the right wing, coming inside to create danger with his left foot. He brings a lot of quality on the ball, sees a final pass and is goal-dangerous. It's a great fit for Oscar Pareja's system.

Orlando City made the right decision this winter, selling Facundo Torres at the height of his market value. But when they replaced him with a lesser-known player in Marco Pašalić , there were questions. How many signings have "hit" when joining MLS from the Croatian league? The list isn't too long.

First things first: Jovan Lukic has a prowess for scoring absolute bangers! Any time you have a deep-lying midfielder who's a threat from outside the box, that adds another dimension to the attack and gives the opponent something else to worry about.

But what's impressed me most is Lukic's partnership with Danley Jean Jacques. Sitting in front of the back line, they allow Philly's fullbacks to get forward. It's why Kai Wagner and Frankie Westfield have started the season so well and been so eager to provide service. When Philly sometimes send six or seven guys into the attacking third and leave their center backs isolated, that duo acts as a safety net with their mobility and ability to win duels.