MLS Matchday 31 Previews: Expect plenty of goals as Inter Miami hosts Sporting Kansas City

During Matchday 31, we will see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF host a Sporting Kansas City team pushing hard for a playoff spot and one that is within reach this weekend. Miami is still on the same playoff quest in the East, and they will need to continue to get results to jump over at least five teams in front.

We will also be treated to some battles involving the LA teams. The LA Galaxy hosts St Louis CITY FC, who are still holding onto the Western Conference lead, and LAFC hosts an enigmatic Portland Timbers team who have earned some positive results recently.

Neil FitzGerald here from The Game Day to look at the upcoming MLS matches for Matchday 31, taking place on Saturday, September 9th, and Sunday, September 10th.

The MLS odds I used for my betting picks are current as of 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sep. 7, at the indicated sportsbook for the wager.

D.C. United vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

After three losses, D.C. United seemed to have shaken their demons last weekend and hit the back of the net with every shot on target for a 4-0 win over Chicago. They now sit directly in front of Chicago, holding onto the last playoff spot.

The team’s xGD (Expected Goal Differential) is better than their actual results on the season, so there is some reason for hope.

Despite wide-open play versus Minnesota last weekend that saw 32 shots taken, San Jose tied 1-1 and kept their playoff spot intact.

The Earthquakes have a weak 2-7-4 record on the road, so that this match will be a challenge, and their ongoing negative (-6.1) xGD (expected goal differential) on the season makes this a bet to avoid.

Inter Miami CF vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Despite being outshot 22-9 in Los Angeles, Inter Miami came away with a 3-1 win over LAFC last Sunday. Inter Miami will have to pass five teams and make up an eight-point deficit in their final league games.

While it’s not a likely scenario, it must be entertained based on their undefeated record since their roster alterations.

Kansas City won back-to-back games last week (3-0 over San Jose and 2-1 over St. Louis CITY FC) and now find themselves within 2 points of a playoff spot.

They are 1-6-6 on the road and playing the “new” Inter Miami, so it’s a tough horse to back this week.