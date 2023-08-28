MLS Matchday 29 Previews: Lock in Orlando City for road upset

After another strong win at home versus Western Conference leaders St. Louis CITY last week, Orlando have only lost twice in their previous 15 league games. The Floridians have won five out of six, and were it not for Inter Miami’s resurgence, they would be leading the conversation around Florida’s hottest MLS team.

Charlotte won for the first time in 10 league games against traditional powerhouse LAFC on the weekend. This was a strong follow-up to the Leagues Cup, where they managed four wins before an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to eventual champion Inter Miami.

Cincinnati continue to be the favorite to win the Supporters' Shield after they bounced back from their interstate loss to Columbus with a strong 3-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday. Atlanta are playing well, and Cincinnati are as vulnerable as they get playing on the road, so it’s not an easy team to back unless the odds are very attractive.

Before Atlanta’s last two shutout victories (a 4-0 win at home versus a tough Nashville squad and a surprise 2-0 road win in Seattle), they had lost three of their previous four league matches. Those games, however, seem to be a distant memory, and Atlanta are strong at home (8-2-3), so this match should be competitive.

Odds I used for my betting picks are current as of 11 am ET on Monday, Aug. 28, at the indicated sportsbook.

Neil FitzGerald here from The Game Day to look at the upcoming matches for Matchday 29 in Major League Soccer, happening on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

We will likely see some offensive fireworks as Atlanta host Cincinnati, just as we will likely see the artistry of defense on display as New England host the Red Bulls from New York. The playoffs are around the corner, and the battles for spots and home-field advantage are heating up.

In the Western Conference, a similar playoff longshot has been playing well and the LA Galaxy squad will try to keep that momentum going in San Jose.

In Matchday 29, we will see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami attempt to push up the Eastern Conference standings further as they host a strong Nashville squad reeling from a 4-0 loss to Atlanta on the weekend.

The Union have only lost three times in their last 17 league matches and followed up their great run in the Leagues Cup (losing in the semi-final to Messi’s Inter Miami squad) with a big 3-1 road win over D.C. United on the weekend. Philadelphia have struggled on the road more than expected this season (5-6-2), but they should be the class of this game.

Despite getting several players back from injury, including Italian international Lorenzo Insigne and captain Michael Bradley , Toronto FC started the last segment of the season with a second consecutive loss in Columbus (2-0) this last weekend. They gave up a whopping 31 shots to the Crew, and playing at home will not be enough to justify backing the Reds here.

CF Montréal followed up a 3-2 win over Toronto FC with a dominant 1-0 home win versus New England on the weekend. The team’s expected goal differential (-5.2) is one of the worst in the Eastern Conference, and their road record (2-9-2) is unimpressive, so it’s too early to back the squad from “La Belle Province.”

With NYCFC’s 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati last weekend, they have only won once in their previous 17 league games. This, in combination with their mediocre home record (4-3-4), suggests this is not a good week to back NYCFC for a turnaround in results.

Despite outshooting Inter Miami 13-6 last weekend, the Red Bulls came out as 2-0 losers to Messi’s squad. The squad has difficulty finding the net, with only 23 goals scored across 25 league games, but their expected Goal Differential (xGD) of +8.9 is still second in the Eastern Conference. While the Revolution are undefeated at home this year, the Red Bulls have beaten them twice recently, so this may be an exciting match to back the visitors.

After a Leagues Cup with mixed results, New England lost 1-0 to Montréal on the weekend without registering a single shot on target and only two attempts overall. It's worth remembering that the Revolution had only lost once in their last 10 league games before the break, but perhaps the large gap between actual (+13) and expected (+0.7) goal differential is catching up to them.

Nashville’s defense was leading MLS before last weekend’s disappointing and shocking 4-0 loss to Atlanta. They are coming off a fantastic run to the Leagues Cup Final, and their perceived weakness was addressed with the acquisition of Sam Surridge , but they appear to be suffering from a League Cup hangover. This is a tough week to bounce back against a resurgent Miami team, so be patient and monitor from the sidelines in this game.

Inter Miami will have to pass five teams and make up an 11-point deficit in their final league games. While it’s not a likely scenario, it must be entertained based on their undefeated record since the recent roster infusion.

Miami won their first league game in 11 attempts last week and are making noise about making a playoff run. Based on their performance in the Leagues Cup and last week's away win to a strong New York Red Bulls squad, people are being forced to consider that unlikely possibility now.

Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders FC Preview

After last week’s 6-3 blowout loss (to St. Louis), Austin followed that up with a 1-0 loss to cross-state rival Dallas on the weekend. They will attempt to get back on track versus a Seattle team struggling for results, and their success in front of the home faithful (6-3-3) should give them the edge here.

With Sunday’s 1-1 away draw in Minnesota, the Sounders did begin to put away some of the bad memories from the Leagues Cup, but they were outshot 16-6, and the defensive line had to endure 34 crosses and 11 corners whipped in from their opponents. The Sounders xG (expected goals) of over 38 significantly exceeds their actual results, but they’ll need to convert those expectations before wagering support is justified.

Chicago Fire FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview

Chicago have dropped both matches since the break, including an uninspiring 3-0 loss away to the LA Galaxy on the weekend. The Fire have been very strong at home with only two losses (5-2-6), and they’re hoping that strength can lead to goals. Hope, however, is not something to bet on, so it is best to stay away for now.

Vancouver are 5-3-2 in their previous 10 league matches and have won three of four, with the only loss coming against San Jose, where they outshot the Earthquakes 19-3. While their road record is unsatisfactory at 2-5-3, the Whitecaps' recent form suggests this will be an exciting battle and worth considering support if the odds are attractive.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Columbus Crew Preview

The Dynamo have come out of the Leagues Cup break inspired and have outscored their two opponents 8-0 over their first two games, including the weekend’s surprise 3-0 win in Salt Lake. Houston are 8-2-2 at home, but they are coming up against the best offense in MLS, so this should be an exciting game.

Columbus have only lost a single game in their last 11 league matches, and they’ve outscored their opponents 5-0 in the last two games. The Crew are only one point behind second place in the East, so expect a battle on the road this week as they play for home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Minnesota United FC vs Colorado Rapids Preview

After Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Seattle, Minnesota have only lost three games in their previous 13, and they have secured road points in that streak against quality teams like Real Salt Lake and Houston. Minnesota are quietly sneaking up on the league, and their expected goal differential (+5.4) over the season suggests this team is ready to challenge for a playoff spot.

The Rapids suffered a difficult road with two losses during the Leagues Cup. On the bright side, they had only lost one of their last four league games before the break, with two scoreless draws in that stretch. Expect Colorado to play tight and try to find a surprise goal, but this is not wagering territory.

St Louis CITY SC vs FC Dallas Preview

St. Louis CITY SC remain atop the Western Conference as they have won five of seven league matches. After exploding for six goals versus Austin last week, St. Louis lost a competitive match to a rising Orlando squad 2-1 on the weekend.

St. Louis have been the most prolific offense in the West (50 goals) to date, but their expected goal (xG) metric is only 33.6, suggesting they have benefitted from some good fortune, and FC Dallas’s strong defense will make this a tough match for goals.

Dallas were in a funk before the Leagues Cup, but they came out of the break with a road draw and a solid 1-0 home win over Austin. Combining their MLS-best defense (26 goals allowed) with this recent momentum bodes well for ongoing results, but their opponent and weak road record (2-6-4) suggest this match will be tough to win.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Preview

The Timbers have now only won twice in their last 12 games and have lost both since league play resumed. They did outshoot Vancouver 17-9 on the weekend while controlling 64% of the ball, so there may be hope under the new manager, but wagering has yet to be recommended, especially against a top opponent like Salt Lake.

Salt Lake had lost only twice in their previous 17 league matches and were unbeaten in nine before the weekend’s surprise 3-0 loss to Houston. This team is still one of the league's strongest teams, so unless new news is released, this could be a good opportunity to take advantage of the road odds.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Preview

Before the weekend’s 3-0 loss to Kansas City, San Jose were unbeaten in four league matches. The Earthquakes have a strong 7-1-4 record at home, so they should make this rivalry match a challenge for the visiting Galaxy, but their negative (-5.4) xGD (expected goal differential) on the season makes this a risky bet.

Los Angeles have only lost once in nine league games, and they came out of the Leagues Cup break with an impressive 3-0 win over Chicago on the weekend, where they owned 64% of the ball. While everyone is watching Miami in the East in their quest to pass numerous teams and secure a playoff spot, the Galaxy may be a similar but quieter story in the West.