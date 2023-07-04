Dimers Betting Tips

MLS Matchday 23: Best Bets and Predictions 

Matchday 23 is upon us in the MLS and we have some great picks for you in this midweek edition of Best Bets. It’s a week that once again features a number of matchups the Dimers.com MLS prediction model has singled out as strong plays to make a profit.

Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew

Inter Miami isn’t Messi’s club just yet, a fact highlighted by Miami failing to win a match since May 13th against the New England Revolution. It has been far from smooth sailing in south Florida, and Tuesday’s match against the Crew should continue that trend.

Wilfried Nancy’s club is on a heater, winning five of their last six, and looking particularly dominant through their front three of Lucas Zelarayan, Juan Hernández, and Christian Ramirez. 

The Dimers model has a Columbus win at 47% here, and with +150 odds, it is too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Columbus money line (+150) odds via BetMGM

FC Dallas vs. D.C. United

Dallas are hosting DC United in a fascinating matchup that sees both clubs looking to solidify their playoff positions. Dallas have won their last two home matches 2-0 and are looking to keep that streak alive as they host a vulnerable DC United.

DC, for their part, have shown that they can beat clubs further up the table, beating Cincinnati 3-0 before falling back to earth in Nashville last weekend.

It is those reasons that sees the Dimers model favor Dallas in this one, having a Dallas win at 49%, and it’s hard to see where DC’s goals will come from against Dallas’ staunch defensive record at home.

Bet: Dallas money line (+125) via BetMGM

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

There should be plenty of fireworks in this 4th of July edition of ‘El Trafico’. 

The newest edition of the rivalry has some interesting storylines as form typically goes out the window in this matchup.

LAFC have lost two straight, and have generally looked worse for wear after their loss in the CONCACAF Champions League final. 

However, the Galaxy haven’t fared much better, just two points off the bottom of the table, the Galaxy have drawn four straight matches, including a 0-0 draw in Colorado.

The Dimers model sees a LAFC win at 47% probability, which makes sense looking at LAFC’s potential to upend the Galaxy here. It will feel like a “must win” matchup for both clubs, with LAFC being in their most vulnerable position of the rivalry.

Bet: LAFC money line (+110) via BetMGM

