MLS Matchday 22: Best Parlay Picks

The Dimers.com team is excited to bring you another weekend of MLS action and we have some fantastic options for your parlay. Once again, our gaming content provider, Dimers, has provided their best parlay of the weekend’s games for those of you looking to get in on the action. We’ll kick off the parlay in Cincinnati as the home team continues their reign atop the Eastern Conference, before heading down to Nashville and heading north to finish the weekend in St. Louis.

FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution, June 30th, 7:30 PM ET

Leg 1: Cincinnati money line (+110) odds via BetMGM

Starting off the parlay we’ll head to Cincinnati as they look to stay unbeaten at TQL Stadium this season. In ten matches, Cincinnati has racked up ten wins, a perfect record where they’ve only allowed five goals against while scoring nineteen goals in front of the home crowd.

Cincinnati is coming off an unexplainable loss in DC last weekend, a loss that Pat Noonan will surely have his squad ready to put behind them this weekend.

It won’t be straightforward though, the Revolution haven’t lost in six matches but have also struggled mightily away from home.

Just one win in their past five away matches, the Revolution will have to fight uphill if they want to give Cincinnati their first home loss. Your parlay should be on strong footing as we start the weekend, our Dimers model has a Cincinnati win at 51.1%.

Nashville SC vs. D.C. United, June 30th, 8:30 PM ET

Leg 2: Nashville money line (-110) odds via BetMGM

Nashville should be excited to return home to the friendly confines of GEODIS Park this weekend, two straight losses on the road have the ‘six strings’ asking how they’ll find goals this weekend. After a goalless road trip, they’ll be looking to reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar to once again bail out the offense, especially as Jacob Shaffelburg continues his Canadian National Team duty.

DC United have turned things around this season, as they have a .500 record over their last five matches. Stellar play from their front three of Christian Benteke, Cristian Dajome, and Mateusz Klich has led their turn around, but Nashville’s defensive solidity could still be too much for them to unlock.

Our Dimers model is confident in the home team though, as we have Nashville winning 59% of the time this weekend.

The parlay should be in good shape as we head into the final leg.

St. Louis CITY SC v.s. Colorado Rapids, June 30th, 8:30 PM ET

Leg 3: St. Louis money line (-110) odds via BetMGM

St. Louis had trouble against the Colorado Rapids earlier this season. A 1-1 draw in Colorado saw Goalkeeper Roman Burki standing on his head as his offense couldn’t control the game in front of him. A late Michael Barrios goal saved a point for Colorado last time, but the crowd at CITYPARK should have St. Louis ready to avenge dropping points against a league worst Colorado Rapids squad.

St. Louis finally unlocked something in last weekend’s 2-1 win over the Earthquakes. Ever since the injuries to Edu Löwen and João Klauss, it had been tough for CITY to find offensive success, but two goals from, a newly returned, Sam Adeniran has St. Louis feeling good as they return home this weekend.

