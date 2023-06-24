MLS Matchday 21: Best Bets and Predictions

Matchday 21 is upon us in the MLS and we have some great picks for you in this weekend’s edition of Best Bets. It’s a week that features quite a few matchups that the Dimers.com MLS prediction model has singled out as strong plays to make your weekend successful.

Ready for Saturday's 14-match slate. ⚽️ Watch all the action on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV : https://t.co/Pau6rQAX5s pic.twitter.com/9F6LCJmUoL

D.C. United vs. Cincinnati FC

D.C. United will play host to FC Cincinnati this weekend as they hope to hold off the league leaders. It will be a tough matchup for D.C. though, Cincinnati hasn’t lost in the league since April and boast one of the league’s stronger away records.

Pat Noonan’s club is led by the play of midfielder Luciano Acosta, his 12 goals + assists see him ranked as the fourth best attacker in MLS this season.

Coupled with Cincinnati’s stringent defense in front of, Goalkeeper, Roman Celentano’s league leading 9 clean sheets, it paints the picture of a complete team performance against a lackluster D.C. United.

Our model sees a Cincinnati win as the most likely outcome, walking away with all three points 35.1% of the time, a strong outcome in a league where it becomes increasingly difficult to win away from home.

Cincinnati money line (+225) odds via BetMGM

Charlotte FC vs. CF Montréal

Montréal head to Charlotte on the heels of several strong home performances.

While that strong home form hasn’t been replicated on the road for the Canadians, Montréal face a Charlotte club that has been abysmal at home this season, with 3 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses coming from Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte are facing a hot Montréal at the worst possible time as they have just 1 win in their past 7 matches.

For those reasons, the Dimers model sees a Montréal win as increasingly likely, and given the odds available, it should be a great opportunity this weekend.

Bet: Montréal money line (+300) via BetMGM

Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota FC

One of the more dynamic matchups this weekend sees RSL hosting Minnesota FC, with both clubs having some rather large question marks littering their performances this season.

Minnesota have been unable to buy a goal recently, they haven’t scored more than one goal in a match since May 9th against Philadelphia. That includes just 3 goals in their past 5 matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, they’ll be battling a RSL club that can’t seem to find results at home. They’ll be coming off a strong showing in St. Louis, winning 3-1 off the stellar play of Diego Luna and Damir Kreilach.

However, that goal scoring has not followed them home, and with both clubs in a “must win” mindset, it isn’t hard to understand why the Dimers model sees Under 2.5 goals as the most likely outcome in Utah.

Their previous matchup this season was a 1-1 draw and it should be a similar type of match this weekend.