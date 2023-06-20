MLS Matchday 20: Best Bets and Predictions

As we enter Matchday 20 in the MLS, we present our top picks for the week in this edition of Best Bets. The Dimers.com MLS prediction model has identified several enticing matchups that are certainly worth considering.

CF Montréal vs. Nashville SC

Montréal play host to a surging Nashville SC this week, fresh off the heels of a hard fought win at home vs St. Louis CITY SC.

Nashville thrived through the spectacular play of defending MVP Hany Mukhtar and staunch defending that has only allowed more than one goal twice this season.

Montréal will have their hands full with a club trying to close the gap with Cincinnati atop the Eastern Conference, but the Canadians have been phenomenal at home this season.

Their only loss at home this year came way back in April to DC United.

However, unseating Nashville will be a hard task, and Nashville’s road record shows that they are one of the better performing clubs away from home this season.

The Dimers model really likes Nashville in this one, and while the margins should be close, it’s a good opportunity.

Nashville SC money line (+175) odds via BetMGM

New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC

New York Red Bulls host Charlotte FC in a matchup that both clubs should feel like they can walk away with a win from. Charlotte sits three points higher than NYRB on the table, but both clubs are still fighting to find themselves in a playoff position.

The Red Bulls boast one of the worst home records in MLS, while Charlotte has also been much better away from home, and it paints a picture of two clubs that will fancy their chances on Wednesday.

The Dimers.com predictions model thinks the money line in this one is harsh on the visitors, so we’re putting our faith in Charlotte to walk away with three points, and this particular approach also provides excellent value.

If Charlotte is to get the victory, it will be on the back of an attack that has scored five goals in its past two matches, driven by the play of Polish attacker Karol Swiderski.

Bet: Charlotte money line (+450) via BetMGM

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union

One of the marquee matchups of Matchday 20 sees Philadelphia travel to Orlando where they’ll try to bounce back from their loss in San Jose over the weekend. The loss in San Jose was the Union’s first MLS loss since April 8th in Cincinnati, a loss that feels like an outlier given their run post CONCACAF Champions League play.

Orlando City has also been uncharacteristically poor at Exploria Stadium, having one of MLS’ worst home records in a league where home field advantage can be incredibly important.

While Orlando Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has still been phenomenal, it will take a monumental effort to keep up with the Union’s potent attack.

Players like Kai Wagner, Julian Carranza, and Daniel Gazdag have been stars this season, and a key reason as to why we’re so confident in the Union beating the odds this week.