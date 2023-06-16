MLS Matchday 19: Best Bets and Predictions

Matchday 1 is upon us in the MLS and we have some great picks for you in this weekend’s edition of Best Bets. It’s a week that features quite a few matchups that the Dimers.com MLS prediction model has singled out as plays that you should be making.

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC

Orlando City have been red hot over this past month, winning three of their last four matches and picking up points in each of their last six matches.

However, that run could come to an end as they head to Foxborough this weekend to take on the Revolution.

The Revolution have seemingly turned things around after losing three straight in May, including scoring nine goals in their past four matches.

Carlos Gil’s resurgence has certainly been a catalyst, the Spanish star had one goal and two assists in last Saturday’s home win vs Inter Miami. Gil is the club’s spark, and the DP finding his form in New England could turn into one of the stories of the league this weekend.

The matchup itself seems to favor New England as well, coming off a 0-3 win in their previous match last season. Our Dimers model still gives New England a 51% chance of winning this match outright, a prediction made on the back of New England’s strong goal differential, and potent attacking play.

New England Revolution money line (-120) odds via BetMGM

LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City

LAFC travels to Kansas this weekend to take on a Sporting Kansas City club that has started to find their way out of the Western Conference basement.

Sporting Kansas City has been able to beat Portland, Dallas, and Austin in recent weeks from Children’s Mercy Park, but the match should be quite a bit tighter against LAFC.

However, the men from Los Angeles are going through a dry spell of their own.

LAFC are going on six straight matches across all competitions where they have only scored one goal, only picking up one point from those six matches. This is still a dominant team, working through the fatigue that comes from playing in three different competitions over the past month, but their ability to control games has not translated to goals.

That trend will likely continue on Saturday, and the odds make this one of our best bets this weekend.

Bet: Under 2.5 (+130) FanDuel

Nashville SC vs St. Louis CITY SC

The Dimers model continues to love St. Louis City SC, as a newly established upper table club, it’s easy to understand why the margins are often so high. This week’s matchup in Nashville is no different as St. Louis comes into this one as +450 underdogs.

St. Louis will have their work cut out for them, with both DPs questionable for the match, it’s likely that, CITY manager, Bradley Carnell has a few tricks up his sleeve.

Nashville will try to control the match down the middle as MVP candidate Hany Muhktar continues his campaign for back to back awards.

Something will have to give; St. Louis leads MLS in goals per match (2.1), while Nashville lead MLS in goals conceded per match (0.7) and only generated .44 expected goals in their draw last weekend vs Toronto.

In a match defined by a few moments, St. Louis Moneyline looks too good to pass up.