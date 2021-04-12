MLS is Back player interviews

The preseason is over which means, finally, MLS is Back! The start of the 2021 season is just days away and leading up to the opening kickoff, Major League Soccer is hosting a series of media availabilities and special Instagram Lives.

Commissioner Garber 2021 MLS Season Kickoff Media Availability

  • Monday at 12:30 pm ET
  • Watch on: MLS Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and MLSsoccer.com.
  • MLS Commissioner Don Garber participates in a discussion with MLSsoccer.com's Charlie Davies and fields questions from the media ahead of the 26th MLS season.

DE CERCA | MLS Player Roundtable en Español

FEATURING:

  • Andrés Perea (Orlando City SC),
  • Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City)
  • Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United FC)
  • The players will discuss the 2021 season in general, the outlook for their respective clubs, and the ongoing influx of talented young Latin Americans into Major League Soccer.

Instagram Live

Fans can continue to get their fill of preseason content on Instagram Live where host Elischa Edouard will talk with some of the biggest and brightest MLS stars.

Javier Hernandez Alexandre Pato Benji Michel Alan Pulido Jesus Ferreira Gianluca Busio Andres Perea Preseason

