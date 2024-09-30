MLS Innovation Lab unveils second cohort of technology leaders

MLS announced the six companies selected for the second edition of the MLS Innovation Lab, a pioneering initiative shaping the future of sports and the league's continued growth.

The project identifies and nurtures cutting-edge startups and advanced technologies, and the new cohort will enhance the league's key priority areas of fan engagement, on-field performance, and media technology.

MLS Innovation Lab was launched in the fall of 2023 as part of the league's commitment to being at the forefront of sports technology. After nine months of testing, select companies featured in the "Future of the Game Showcase" at the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in Columbus. There, companies highlighted live in-game demonstrations of pioneering technology, including advanced GPS player tracking, AI-powered real-time language dubbing, and an augmented reality fan experience.

In its second edition, companies will have opportunities to showcase their concepts in real-world environments throughout the MLS ecosystem, including December's MLS NEXT Fest in California, Generation adidas Cup, MLS NEXT Cup and the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by All-State.

Select organizations will also be invited to present to MLS executives and owners at the second “Future of the Game Showcase” during the 2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin.

“MLS continues to be at the forefront of innovation in global sports, The Innovation lab program provides an unparalleled opportunity for high performing companies to turbo-charge their growth, and to showcase their capabilities to the soccer world,” said Chris Schlosser, MLS SVP of Emerging Ventures. “We are very excited to partner with this group of excellent startups from around the world to co-create new ideas and push the boundaries in sports.”

After an extensive evaluation process that included hundreds of companies from around the world, the following have been chosen for the second MLS Innovation Lab cohort:

Edge Sound Research

EDGE Sound Research is a US-based company that is leading the way in multimodal audio technology for live entertainment venues and virtual environments. By enabling real-time automatic isolation of audio objects to create personalized and embodied experiences for diverse audiences, EDGE Sound Research is shaping a future where anyone can step into the world of their favorite athlete, musician, or movie/game character, experiencing unforgettable moments through the power of sound.

OLIVER Sports

Based in Spain, OLIVER Sports introduces the new generation of player performance monitoring technology, powered by AI to make elite-level data accessible for all soccer players and clubs. GPS trackers capture both athletic and soccer-specific metrics, including ball interactions. By delivering actionable insights, OLIVER Sports empowers coaches and players to enhance performance, reduce injuries, and optimize training.

Soccerment

Based in Italy, Soccerment is a sports technology company providing AI-driven data analytics tools and scalable tracking solutions to enhance performance analysis at all levels of soccer. Focusing on proprietary performance indicators and advanced metrics such as Expected Goals, Soccerment empowers clubs, academies, and individual players with deep insights. Its ecosystem includes two products: XSEED, smart shin guards that capture data; and XVALUE, the soccer analytics platform offering the most advanced metrics, optimizing match analysis and scouting.

Sportlight

Sportlight Technology is a UK-based sports tech startup revolutionizing athlete tracking and physical performance and injury risk management with its unique, patented LiDAR and AI technology. Sportlight’s wearable-free system offers elite sports organizations unparalleled accuracy and deeper insights – enhancing player development, injury risk analysis, and rehabilitation processes. Installed in major stadiums abroad and in the U.S., Sportlight is a trusted partner for elite sports teams and leagues.

Lubu

Lubu Technologies, based in Los Angeles, is developing AI-powered wearable technologies aimed at improving athletic performance and recovery. The company has created a footwear-focused solution that analyzes how the force of every step, sprint, and cut impacts performance and health. By tracking force impacts, cleat performance, and foot pressure during critical moments, Lubu offers athletes and coaches valuable insights to help optimize performance and enhance gameplay.

Wicket