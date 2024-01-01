MLS Innovation Lab is an annual program designed to identify and incubate the next generation of sports tech companies. MLS Innovation Lab gives companies the chance to test their products in real-world environments throughout the MLS ecosystem.
Following the conclusion of all testing opportunities, members of the cohort will be selected to present to MLS executives and owners with the promising companies having the potential to earn long-term strategic partnerships and investment opportunities from the League.
If you are interested in being a part of a future MLS Innovation Lab cohort, provide us some background information below.