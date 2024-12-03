MLS icons Abbott, Armas & Rimando elected to National Soccer Hall of Fame

Major League Soccer legends Chris Armas and Nick Rimando, as well as former MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott, are part of the five-person 2025 class elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame, it was announced Tuesday.
They join former US women’s national team stars Carli Lloyd and Mary Harvey in the Class of 2025, which will be inducted during a ceremony on May 3 at FC Dallas’ Toyota Stadium.
The Colorado Rapids head coach spent 12 seasons as an MLS player, competing initially for the LA Galaxy and then later for Chicago Fire FC.
One of the greatest defensive midfielders in league history, Armas was named MLS Best XI five times and competed for MLS Cup four times, winning the title in 1998 with Chicago.
Armas made 66 appearances for the US men’s national team between 1998-2005.
One of the greatest goalkeepers in MLS history, Rimando set a record for most league appearances (553) in a 20-year career. He starred for the Miami Fusion, D.C. United and Real Salt Lake, winning MLS Cup twice and being named MVP of the 2009 final.
Rimando made 21 appearances for the USMNT between 2002-15. He won the 2013 Concacaf Gold Cup and was a member of the FIFA 2014 World Cup team.
Abbott helped MLS grow from its infancy in 1996 to the league it is today.
Hired as the league’s first employee in 1993, Abbott served as president and deputy commissioner of Major League Soccer from 2013 through 2022 after having been the league’s vice president of business affairs.