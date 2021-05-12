MLS icon Dwayne De Rosario on the pain, pride and power in his new book "DeRo: My Life"

From his hard-knock upbringing as a child of working-class Guyanese immigrants to his triumphs — and conflicts — with the Canadian national team , Toronto FC and four other MLS clubs, De Rosario’s story is packed with danger, drama and deliverance. That makes “DeRo: My Life,” which hits shelves across Canada and the United States on Tuesday, an absorbing read.

It’s a hell of a way to start the story, and like so many of the matches he would go on to star in as an adult, the tempo doesn’t slack off much over the ensuing 192 pages.

In the opening pages of “DeRo: My Life,” his head-turning new autobiography, Dwayne De Rosario and his co-author Brendan Dunlop transport readers back in time to a teenage friend’s basement in the Scarborough district of Toronto, where the adolescent Dwayne finds himself quite literally staring down the barrel of a gun as the trigger is pulled.

“I was always a private person, I always kept my personal life to myself and to my family. So having to sit down and open up and tell my life story was a real experience,” De Rosario told MLSsoccer.com in a recent video chat. “I had to really dig down deep to express myself. It meant sometimes cutting a conversation and then kind of [saying] ‘we have to pick this up another day, I just can't tell the rest of the story right now.’

“There were times, Brendan could tell you, that when he was capturing a story, I would start crying,” he added. “I would start bawling because that's how much certain experiences meant to me. And then I realized, as I'm saying it, I'm realizing wow, how much effect it really had on me, and how I really used sport and leveraged sport as a real outlet for a lot of these emotions, a lot of these feelings I was going through.”

US readers may see shades of Clint Dempsey and Eddie Johnson in DeRo’s rise from the rough streets and sweaty dancehalls of Scarborough to soccer stardom, racing against time to reach the biggest stages and prove the doubters wrong.

The future seven-time MLS All-Star flirted with a drug-dealing career before the aforementioned shooting incident provided a watershed moment to turn his life in a positive direction — although the physical damage it inflicted still hampers him to this day — and traversed the world as a teenager for a litany of tournaments and tryouts from AC Milan to FC Barcelona and points further afield.