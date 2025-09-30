USA begin FIFA U-20 World Cup with historic win over New Caledonia

The United States U-20 men's national team set a new single-game scoring record at the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Monday evening, opening Group E play with a resounding 9-1 victory over tournament debutants New Caledonia.
The US wasted no time taking the lead, storming ahead 2-0 via a brace from Inter Miami homegrown product Benjamin Cremaschi.
San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Niko Tsakiris gave the US a 3-0 lead three minutes later, meeting a Cremaschi cross with a thundering header into the top corner.
Frankie Westfield (Philadelphia Union) made it 4-0 in the 28th minute with a powerful header at the near post from a corner kick. FC Dallas defender Nolan Norris added a brace, and Cremaschi completed his hat trick to give the US a 7-0 halftime advantage.
In the 68th minute, Columbus Crew midfielder Taha Habroune found the back of the net, before New Caledonia scored their first-ever goal at the U-20 World Cup to make it 8-1.
Borussia Dortmund's Cole Campbell capped the night, bringing the final score to 9-1 with records secured for most goals scored and largest margin of victory in a U-20 Men’s World Cup match.
Goals
- 2' - USA - Benjamin Cremaschi | WATCH
- 4' - USA - Benjamin Cremaschi | WATCH
- 7' - USA - Niko Tsakiris | WATCH
- 28' - USA - Frankie Westfield | WATCH
- 35' - USA - Nolan Norris | WATCH
- 37' - USA - Benjamin Cremaschi | WATCH
- 44' - USA - Nolan Norris | WATCH
- 68' - USA - Taha Habroune | WATCH
- 70' - NCL - Antoine Simane | WATCH
- 73' - USA - Cole Campbell | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The US padded their goal difference (first tiebreaker) with a historic result, becoming the fourth team to score nine goals in a U-20 World Cup match. Now, the hardest Group E test awaits head coach Marko Mitrović's side on Thursday. They'll face European powerhouse France, who secured three points in their opener with a 2-1 win over South Africa.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Norris' second goal broke the previous US record of six goals scored in a U-20 World Cup match.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Cremaschi became the third player in US history to score a hat trick at the U-20 World Cup, and added two assists to earn man of the match honors. The Inter Miami homegrown, who sports the captain's armband, is on loan at Italian Serie A side Parma.
Next Up
- USA: Thursday, Oct. 2 vs. France | 4 pm ET | FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E
- NCL: Thursday, Oct. 2 vs. South Africa | 7 pm ET | FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E