USA begin FIFA U-20 World Cup with historic win over New Caledonia

The United States U-20 men's national team set a new single-game scoring record at the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Monday evening, opening Group E play with a resounding 9-1 victory over tournament debutants New Caledonia.

The US wasted no time taking the lead, storming ahead 2-0 via a brace from Inter Miami homegrown product Benjamin Cremaschi.

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Niko Tsakiris gave the US a 3-0 lead three minutes later, meeting a Cremaschi cross with a thundering header into the top corner.

Frankie Westfield (Philadelphia Union) made it 4-0 in the 28th minute with a powerful header at the near post from a corner kick. FC Dallas defender Nolan Norris added a brace, and Cremaschi completed his hat trick to give the US a 7-0 halftime advantage.

In the 68th minute, Columbus Crew midfielder Taha Habroune found the back of the net, before New Caledonia scored their first-ever goal at the U-20 World Cup to make it 8-1.

Borussia Dortmund's Cole Campbell capped the night, bringing the final score to 9-1 with records secured for most goals scored and largest margin of victory in a U-20 Men’s World Cup match.

Goals