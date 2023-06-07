MLS Fantasy Week 16 positional rankings and gaming advice

Midweek Major League Soccer kicks off Week 16 of MLS Fantasy, with LAFC and Atlanta United taking center stage. As the only two teams playing twice this week, fantasy managers are tasked with a tough decision – load up on DGW potential, or stick to the go-to single-game week options. My advice is to go with a healthy mix of both. I’m planning to max out my Atlanta and LAFC slots with players that are likely to see action in both matches – capitalizing on the opportunity to pile up fantasy points. Let’s dive right in and look at the top options and values at each position.