MLS Decision Day Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

MLS Squad Pick
Expert advice:
- FC Dallas will look to their leading scorer, Jesús Ferreira, to supply the attacking goods in a must-win game against the LA Galaxy. Ferreira bagged a brace against the Galaxy in their only other meeting this season.
- Brian White saw his four-game goal-scoring spree halted in Vancouver’s 0-0 draw with Seattle Sounders FC. He’s exceeded expectations with 15 goals this season, just four back of counterpart Dénis Bouanga for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Look for White to continue being a threat around the goal with the Whitecaps looking to clinch a top-four seed in the playoffs.
- Karol Swiderski has given Charlotte FC a lifeline down the stretch, scoring five goals and adding an assist over his last six appearances. He stayed hot by notching the equalizer in Poland’s European Qualifiers match on Sunday, and now the focus shifts back stateside as Charlotte FC need a full three points at home versus Inter Miami to have a shot at sneaking into the playoffs.
- It seems unlikely that anyone will catch Bouanga for the Golden Boot, but if anybody can score multiple goals in a hurry, it’s Cucho Hernández. He cranked out nine shots and scored a goal in his last outing, and if he gets going early we might see some Decision Day drama ensue.
- Teemu Pukki showed that bagging four goals in one game is doable in Minnesota United’s 5-2 win over the LA Galaxy. He’s found the back of the net in four of his last five appearances, and with the Loons needing a win to make the playoffs, look for Pukki to continue to fire shots at will.
MLS Parlay Predictor
Check out my predictions for Round 37:
- Charlotte FC have lost just one of their last 15 home matches in all competitions (6W-1L-8D). They need three points and some results to go their way to punch their first-ever ticket to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
- New York City FC are unbeaten in nine all-time home matches against the Chicago Fire (7W-0L-2D), including winning the last seven in a row.
- Sporting KC have won all eight regular-season home matches against Minnesota United. SKC are just two points out of the playoffs and are in must-win territory on Decision Day.
- FC Dallas have won three straight over the Galaxy and 10 of their last 14 regular-season matches. FC Dallas will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs with a win at LA.
- The Portland Timbers punch a postseason ticket with a win at Providence Park against Houston Dynamo FC. Houston have a 2W-9L-5D away record this season.
- A St. Louis City SC win over Seattle would set a new record for most points by an expansion team in MLS history. The Sounders are unbeaten in eight straight matches (3W-0L-5D) and will be vying for a top-four seed in the Western Conference.