MLS Cup contender? Julian Gressel says Columbus Crew "can beat anybody"

The Columbus Crew , when the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs begin next month, may stand among the favorites to be crowned champion in the Dec. 9 final.

“We know we all have qualities in certain types of areas, but at the same time, you have to kind of come together and go through experiences together to really be 100% on the same page.”

“I think, if we're at our best, we can beat anybody in this league and I think we can win MLS Cup,” Gressel, acquired via trade from Vancouver Whitecaps FC , said on Offside With Taylor Twellman .

The bones, the pieces are there. Just ask midfielder Julian Gressel , one of four players the Crew acquired this summer.

Perfect fit

Gressel, an MLS Cup 2018 champion with Atlanta United, likened Nancy’s tactics to those he experienced under now-Inter Miami CF manager Tata Martino while at ATLUTD. And the compliment flows in the other direction, with Nancy comparing Gressel’s elite crossing ability to that of Miami owner and former LA Galaxy superstar David Beckham.

“This is my little Beckham. Why? because he's not fast. He's not slow. He's not a dribbler, but he's able to deliver good ball at the right moments in front of the line or behind the line,” Nancy said of Gressel, a German-born US international.

“But sometimes, no, we have to keep the ball. And we have to keep the ball, because we have to have the time to move together as a team and to control a little bit more the game and to organize when we have to attack in behind, or when we have to keep the ball.”

That last part provides a window into Nancy’s soccer vision, which flourished while leading CF Montréal’s first team from 2021-22. Then the Crew came calling last offseason, they compensated CFM for the French coach, and he switched Eastern Conference clubs as Columbus charted their post-Caleb Porter era.

What’s manifested in 2023 is Columbus playing some of the league's most attractive, free-flowing attacking soccer. Their DNA demands going for three points every matchday.

“We go forward every game, we try and impose our style every single game home or away,” said Gressel. “It doesn't matter where a lot of teams in this league, they're like, 'Okay, home games, we gotta win. And away, we kinda just gotta try and hold on for a tie and that'll get us into the playoffs.'