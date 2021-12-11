MLS Cup 2021 is most in-demand MLS event ever tracked by SeatGeek

The championship tilt between Portland Timbers and New York City FC at Providence Park is the most in-demand MLS event ever tracked by SeatGeek and is the most valued sporting event ever in Portland (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMás in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

Even before kickoff Saturday afternoon, MLS Cup 2021 is a historic event – both in terms of league history and the city of Portland.

Timbers Annual Members secured 75% of the tickets, selling out of the available inventory during their pre-sale. A limited number of tickets that were held for the general public on-sale sold out almost immediately after being made available.

The average resale price of the first MLS Cup hosted by the Timbers is $779 per ticket, surpassing the previous MLS Cup record of $517 per ticket when Seattle Sounders hosted MLS Cup 2019.