MLS Cup 2021 is most in-demand MLS event ever tracked by SeatGeek

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Even before kickoff Saturday afternoon, MLS Cup 2021 is a historic event – both in terms of league history and the city of Portland.

The championship tilt between Portland Timbers and New York City FC at Providence Park is the most in-demand MLS event ever tracked by SeatGeek and is the most valued sporting event ever in Portland (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMás in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

Timbers Annual Members secured 75% of the tickets, selling out of the available inventory during their pre-sale. A limited number of tickets that were held for the general public on-sale sold out almost immediately after being made available.

The average resale price of the first MLS Cup hosted by the Timbers is $779 per ticket, surpassing the previous MLS Cup record of $517 per ticket when Seattle Sounders hosted MLS Cup 2019.

MLS Cup 2021 is also the most in-demand event SeatGeek has ever seen in Portland, ahead of Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Finals between the Blazers and Golden State Warriors ($430), the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal match between the Timbers and Club America ($374), Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Finals ($346) and an Elton John concert ($345) on Jan. 12, 2019.

