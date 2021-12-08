MLS Cup 101: Everything you need to know and how to watch the 2021 final

Here's everything you need to know about the match, as well as info on how to catch all the action.

After a 34-game regular season and three rounds of Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs action, it all comes down to one last game as the Portland Timbers host New York City FC in Saturday's MLS Cup Final at Providence Park (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMas, TUDN).

The format has changed throughout the years, but one thing has remained constant: Only one team will be left standing once the dust settles, and will cement their place in history, while everyone else will have to start over next year.

MLS teams compete for multiple trophies throughout the year, but MLS Cup is the one that determines the league's champion after representatives from both the Eastern and Western Conference face off in one final deciding match.

What is the matchup and how'd they get here?

This year's MLS Cup will be a special occasion, as Portland are hosting at their home stadium of Providence Park for the first time in their MLS history.

It wasn't always smooth sailing for the Timbers to reach this point. Head coach Giovanni Savarese's group endured some erratic form at times in 2021, dealing with a plethora of key absences, most notably to star midfielder Sebastian Blanco, one of the best players in MLS. But they righted the ship down the stretch and into the playoffs, entering the championship match amid six straight wins and with hosting rights to boot.

To get here, Portland vanquished three formidable foes in Minnesota United FC, the Colorado Rapids and the Cinderella story of this year's playoffs: Real Salt Lake.