MLS Commissioner Don Garber provides expansion update on club No. 30

MLS Commissioner Don Garber provided an update Monday on the status of Sacramento's expansion bid and the possibility of other bids to become MLS' 30th club, noting that Sacramento remain in the running but nothing has yet been decided.

With MLS continuing to expand, plans were in place for clubs Nos. 27-30. Austin FC join in 2021, Charlotte FC in 2022 then St. Louis and Sacramento were set to join a year after that.

At the end of February, though, Ron Burkle, lead investor of Sacramento's expansion, informed MLS he decided not to move forward with the project. The announcement cast doubt on Sacramento's long-standing desire to acquire an MLS club.