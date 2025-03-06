Wilfried Zaha "nowhere near his best" for Charlotte FC

Wilfried Zaha was electric in his Charlotte FC debut last weekend, scoring and creating the opener in a 2-0 win over Atlanta United .

"If he can have that kind of performance on a day where I’d say he was at 50 percent, we’ve got a lot more to come from Wilfried Zaha. We didn’t see him dicing up players, running at players too much, just causing havoc down the wings."

"I played against Zaha, I watched him all throughout his Premier League years and he was nowhere near his best," Wright-Phillips said on This is MLS .

That performance was only the tip of the iceberg from the Ivory Coast international and Crystal Palace legend.

Charlotte signed Zaha this winter, completing a loan deal with Turkish side Galatasaray, and are hoping the Designated Player attacker takes them from an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs team to a legitimate contender.

For his part, MLS Season Pass analyst Sacha Kljestan views Charlotte as the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. And they could prove worthy of that status when visiting reigning Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami CF on Sunday (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

"They remind me a lot of LAFC right now and what I mean by that is they’re not flashy or exciting," Kljestan said. "They’re not beautiful on the ball. But they’re so solid defensively and now they have difference-makers in attack.