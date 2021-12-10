MLS and Wells Fargo announce Community MVPs for 27 MLS clubs

Charles Robinson

Charles Robinson, more popularly known as ‘Coach Rob’, has been a staple in the DC soccer community for over 20 years and has made a lasting impact on all of his teams coaching with DC SCORES. As the Dean of Students for Truesdell Elementary School in DC’s Ward 4, he started his involvement with DC SCORES as a volunteer referee. After a couple of seasons, he wanted to be all in and became a soccer coach despite never playing the sport when he was younger. Previously, Truesdell was home to both an elementary and middle school so Coach Rob got experience coaching both boys and girls at various youth ages. His commitment to helping his team both on and off the field led to numerous championships, but more importantly cultivated a safe space for every single kid that was a part of the team. On top of engaging his students, Coach Rob also cultivated an amazing supportive community made up of school administration and family members at Truesdell that show up rain or shine for every single home and away game for Truesdell. Recently and more notably, Coach Rob was a fierce advocate and a leader when it came to helping Truesdell redo their soccer field.