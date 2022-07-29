Minnesota United sign Robin Lod to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Minnesota United FC have signed Finland international midfielder Robin Lod to a new three-year contract with a club option, the Loons announced Friday.

Lod originally joined Minnesota in July 2019 from Spanish second-division side Sporting de Gijon, proving remarkably versatile. He has 22 goals and 12 assists across 74 regular-season games (66 starts), helping Minnesota make three consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoff trips.

“There’s not much I can add to what I’ve said in the past – he’s a consummate professional, an incredibly intelligent footballer,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a release. “Wherever we play him on the field, he contributes in a positive way. Pound for pound, he might be one of the best signings we’ve made since we’ve been at Minnesota.