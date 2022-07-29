Minnesota United sign Robin Lod to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Minnesota United FC have signed Finland international midfielder Robin Lod to a new three-year contract with a club option, the Loons announced Friday.
Lod originally joined Minnesota in July 2019 from Spanish second-division side Sporting de Gijon, proving remarkably versatile. He has 22 goals and 12 assists across 74 regular-season games (66 starts), helping Minnesota make three consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoff trips.
“There’s not much I can add to what I’ve said in the past – he’s a consummate professional, an incredibly intelligent footballer,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a release. “Wherever we play him on the field, he contributes in a positive way. Pound for pound, he might be one of the best signings we’ve made since we’ve been at Minnesota.
“He’s been instrumental in everything that we’ve done to try to improve and get better and the fact that he has the versatility that he does to play the way he does in numerous positions, is an unbelievable positive for everybody. We look forward to working with him for the next few years.”
Internationally, Lod has five goals across 58 caps for Finland. He started all three of their matches at the Euro 2020 championship.
Lod, two goals away from being Minnesota’s leading scorer since their 2017 MLS expansion launch, also played for Greek side Panathinaikos and Finnish side HJK before coming to MLS.