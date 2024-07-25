Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign Joseph Rosales to new contract

joseph_rosales
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Minnesota United FC have signed midfielder/defender Joseph Rosales to a new deal, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old Honduran international is now under contract through 2027 with a club option for 2028.

"Joseph has been an important part of our club for the past three seasons and has proven to his teammates, coaches and the fans that he belongs in Minnesota," chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a release.

"We look forward to him continuing to excel on and off the field and his ongoing contributions to the club’s future success."

Rosales, originally acquired on loan from Panamanian top-flight side C.A. Independiente in 2021 before completing a permanent transfer the following year, has 1g/12a in 69 appearances for the Loons.

Under first-year head coach Eric Ramsay, Minnesota are ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 9W-10L-6D record (33 points). They open their Leagues Cup 2024 campaign on Friday night at Seattle Sounders FC (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Joseph Rosales Minnesota United FC

Related Stories

San Diego FC sign defender Paddy McNair
FC Cincinnati acquire defender Chidozie Awaziem from Boavista
New York Red Bulls sign Wiki Carmona to new contract 
More News
More News
Minnesota United sign Joseph Rosales to new contract
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign Joseph Rosales to new contract
San Diego FC sign defender Paddy McNair
Transfer Tracker

San Diego FC sign defender Paddy McNair
Leagues Cup tiers: Ranking every MLS & Liga MX team

Leagues Cup tiers: Ranking every MLS & Liga MX team
FC Cincinnati acquire defender Chidozie Awaziem from Boavista
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati acquire defender Chidozie Awaziem from Boavista
Your Thursday Kickoff: Which are the toughest Leagues Cup groups?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Which are the toughest Leagues Cup groups?
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Stars vs. LIGA MX All-Stars | July 24, 2024
7:03

HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Stars vs. LIGA MX All-Stars | July 24, 2024
WATCH: Monterrey's Meza makes it two quick goals for LIGA MX
1:01

WATCH: Monterrey's Meza makes it two quick goals for LIGA MX
WATCH: Brunetta extends LIGA MX lead
1:01

WATCH: Brunetta extends LIGA MX lead
WATCH: Idrissi strike puts LIGA MX back in front
0:55

WATCH: Idrissi strike puts LIGA MX back in front