Minnesota United sign Joseph Rosales to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Minnesota United FC have signed midfielder/defender Joseph Rosales to a new deal, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old Honduran international is now under contract through 2027 with a club option for 2028.

"Joseph has been an important part of our club for the past three seasons and has proven to his teammates, coaches and the fans that he belongs in Minnesota," chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a release.

"We look forward to him continuing to excel on and off the field and his ongoing contributions to the club’s future success."

Rosales, originally acquired on loan from Panamanian top-flight side C.A. Independiente in 2021 before completing a permanent transfer the following year, has 1g/12a in 69 appearances for the Loons.

Under first-year head coach Eric Ramsay, Minnesota are ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 9W-10L-6D record (33 points). They open their Leagues Cup 2024 campaign on Friday night at Seattle Sounders FC (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).