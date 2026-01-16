Minnesota United sign homegrown goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed homegrown goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to a first-team contract through 2027 with options through 2029, the club announced Friday.

The 18-year-old spent last season with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, MNUFC 2, recording three clean sheets in 17 matches across the regular season and playoffs.

Internationally, Rizvanovich has posted one clean sheet in six caps split between the United States U-18 and U-19 sides.

“Kayne has taken important steps forward in his development, earning this contract and opportunities at the international level through his commitment, professionalism, and desire to keep improving,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad.

“This is a well-deserved milestone for Kayne, and a testament to his work and the efforts our entire goalkeeping staff have committed to his growth inside the net; we’re collectively excited to continue supporting Kayne’s growth as a young goalkeeper in the years ahead.”

Briefly a member of the MNUFC Academy, Rizvanovich also previously spent time with the FC Cincinnati Academy.

"First and foremost, I’d love to thank the club for their belief in me and for giving me this opportunity. The work the staff has put into my development has been remarkable," said Rizvanovich.

"I also want to express my gratitude to my family, friends, and all the coaches who have supported me throughout this whole process – it truly takes a village. With that being said, the real work starts now, and my journey continues."

The Loons will kick off their 2026 season on Feb. 21 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).