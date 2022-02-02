Minnesota United sign free-agent defender Oniel Fisher

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Minnesota United FC have signed free-agent defender Oniel Fisher through the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, it was announced Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Jamaican international spent the 2021 campaign with the LA Galaxy following three seasons with D.C. United. Fisher also spent three years with Seattle Sounders FC, giving him 78 MLS regular-season appearances (49 starts) with one goal and two assists.
“We’re pleased to bring [Oniel] Fisher into the fold,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a statement. “He’s got plenty of MLS experience and the fact that he can play both left back and right back will be huge for us during the year, especially on the left side where we’re missing some depth.
"If we want to be successful and have the season we want, we’re going to need all of our players and I think he’s a good pick up for us. He’s athletic, a good guy. As an MLS veteran, he knows what’s coming, knows the competition of the league, the travel and how hot it’s going to be in Houston in the middle of May. We’re pleased we’ve got him and we think he’s going to contribute.”
Fisher has been capped 25 times by Jamaica and is part of their quest for a Qatar 2022 World Cup berth. He originally entered MLS via the 2015 SuperDraft as a second-round pick (40th overall) by Seattle after time at the University of New Mexico.
Minnesota have made three straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and return right back Romain Métanire and left back Chase Gasper as wide leaders of their defense.