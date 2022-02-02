Minnesota United sign free-agent defender Oniel Fisher

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed free-agent defender Oniel Fisher through the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, it was announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Jamaican international spent the 2021 campaign with the LA Galaxy following three seasons with D.C. United. Fisher also spent three years with Seattle Sounders FC, giving him 78 MLS regular-season appearances (49 starts) with one goal and two assists.

“We’re pleased to bring [Oniel] Fisher into the fold,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a statement. “He’s got plenty of MLS experience and the fact that he can play both left back and right back will be huge for us during the year, especially on the left side where we’re missing some depth.