Minnesota United sign former top SuperDraft pick Abu Danladi

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed forward Abu Danladi for the 2022 MLS season with a club option for 2023, the Loons announced Thursday.

Danladi was a free agent after spending two seasons with Nashville SC. He originally entered MLS in 2017 when Minnesota selected him first overall in that year’s SuperDraft presented by adidas.

“I’m really pleased because I think we as a club, and Abu [Danladi], have a little bit of unfinished business,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a release. “Everybody knows I was really disappointed when we lost him [in the Expansion Draft]. There’s a top player there. I love him as a kid and he’s got great potential.