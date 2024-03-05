Minnesota United sign defender Hugo Bacharach

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed defender Hugo Bacharach through the 2024 MLS season with options spanning 2025-27, the club announced Tuesday.

This winter, the 22-year-old Spaniard was picked No. 9 overall (first round) by Minnesota in the MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

A center back and defensive midfielder, Bacharach starred last season at Indiana University and posted 4g/4a in 20 matches. He spent the prior three seasons at Fairleigh Dickinson, where he was named NEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Minnesota are undefeated (1W-0L-1D) through Matchday 3, with new head coach Eric Ramsay en route. Their next game is Saturday at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).