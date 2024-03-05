Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign defender Hugo Bacharach

Hugo Bacharach - Minnesota United - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed defender Hugo Bacharach through the 2024 MLS season with options spanning 2025-27, the club announced Tuesday.

This winter, the 22-year-old Spaniard was picked No. 9 overall (first round) by Minnesota in the MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

A center back and defensive midfielder, Bacharach starred last season at Indiana University and posted 4g/4a in 20 matches. He spent the prior three seasons at Fairleigh Dickinson, where he was named NEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Minnesota are undefeated (1W-0L-1D) through Matchday 3, with new head coach Eric Ramsay en route. Their next game is Saturday at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Minnesota United FC

Related Stories

Inter Miami transfer Jean Mota to Brazil's Vitória
CF Montréal sign defender Grayson Doody
Columbus Crew sign homegrown midfielder Cole Mrowka
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union held by Pachuca to draw in CCC first leg

Philadelphia Union held by Pachuca to draw in CCC first leg
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
New England Revolution vs. Alajuelense: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

New England Revolution vs. Alajuelense: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1
Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1
DeAndre Yedlin joins FC Cincinnati: USMNT defender "can add a lot"

DeAndre Yedlin joins FC Cincinnati: USMNT defender "can add a lot"
More News
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 3: Luis Suárez
1:03

Player of the Matchday 3: Luis Suárez
Energy Moment of the Matchday 3: Tani Oluwaseyi
0:42

Energy Moment of the Matchday 3: Tani Oluwaseyi
Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 CHI-CIN Mass Confrontation 43min
2:06

Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 CHI-CIN Mass Confrontation 43min
Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 VAN-CLT Ali Ahmed Simulation-Embellishment 92+min
0:30

Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 VAN-CLT Ali Ahmed Simulation-Embellishment 92+min
More Video